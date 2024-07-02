Crosslinking Agents Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 12.6 Bn By 2033, At 5.6% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Crosslinking Agents Market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Crosslinking agents are molecules that help in the formation of covalent bonds (crosslinks) between polymer chains, either during polymerization or via post-polymerization reactions. These bonds create a network structure within the polymer matrix, imparting desirable properties like high strength, rigidity, toughness, and dimensional stability.

These agents are mostly used in the production of thermosetting resins like epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and phenolic resins. These resins encounter crosslinking reactions upon curing, resulting in durable and heat-resistant materials used in coatings, adhesives, composites, and molded parts.

Important Insights

The Crosslinking Agents Market is expected to grow by USD 12.6 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 5.6%

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . The amide-based crosslinking segment is anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The industrial application segment is projected to have the major revenue share in 2024 in the Crosslinking Agents market.

North America is predicted to hold a 37.2% share of revenue in the Global Crosslinking Agents Market in 2024.

Global Crosslinking Agents Market: Trends

Sustainable Materials : Major focus on biodegradable and eco-friendly crosslinking agents.

: Major focus on biodegradable and eco-friendly crosslinking agents. Advanced R&D : Better research for high-performance and multifunctional crosslinking solutions.

: Better research for high-performance and multifunctional crosslinking solutions. Regulatory Updates : Stricter environmental and safety regulations influencing product development.

: Stricter environmental and safety regulations influencing product development. Customization Demand: Increase in the need for customized crosslinking agents to meet specific industry requirements.

Crosslinking Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

The crosslinking agents market experiences various players focused on innovation and product expansion. Key strategies like R&D for better performance and compliance, partnerships for market and technology access, and investments in eco-friendly solutions. Companies focus on technological development and customization for specific industries like automotive, healthcare, and construction, ensuring robust competition.

Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Solenis LLC, Allnex Group, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Solenis LLC

Allnex Group

Aditya Birla Corporation

Ineos

B Fuller Company

Lord Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Other Key Players

Crosslinking Agents Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 7.7 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 12.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.6% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Chemistry, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The crosslinking agent market will be dominated by the industrial application segment in 2024, driven by its high usage in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction industries. These sectors need high-performance crosslinked materials for superior durability, strength, and environmental resistance.

In addition, the decorative application segment is quickly expanding due to higher demand for crosslinked coatings & finishes in decorative and architectural applications, like furniture, flooring, and interior surfaces. Both consumers and industries look into decorative materials with enhanced durability, scratch resistance, and color retention, promoting the use of crosslinking agents.





Crosslinking Agents Market Segmentation

By Chemistry

Amine

Amino

Amide

Aziridine

Carbodiimide

Isocyanate

Others

By Application

Industrial Transportation Coatings Industrial Wood Coatings Protective Coatings Marine Coatings Can/Coil Coatings General Industrial Coating Others

Decorative

Global Crosslinking Agents Market: Driver



Industrial Demand : High usage in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction for durable, strong materials.

: High usage in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction for durable, strong materials. Regulatory Support : Updated FDA regulations and other standards enhancing usage in safe coatings.

: Updated FDA regulations and other standards enhancing usage in safe coatings. Eco-Friendly Solutions : Higher demand for environmentally friendly, natural crosslinking agents.

: Higher demand for environmentally friendly, natural crosslinking agents. Decorative Applications: Increase the need for durable, scratch-resistant, and color-retentive materials in furniture and interior surfaces.

Global Crosslinking Agents Market: Restraints

High Costs : Production and R&D for advanced crosslinking agents can be expensive.

: Production and R&D for advanced crosslinking agents can be expensive. Regulatory Challenges : Strict regulations on chemical utilization may limit market growth.

: Strict regulations on chemical utilization may limit market growth. Environmental Concerns : Potential environmental impact & disposal issues of synthetic agents.

: Potential environmental impact & disposal issues of synthetic agents. Raw Material Availability: Fluctuations in raw material supply can impact consistent production.

Global Crosslinking Agents Market: Opportunities

Eco-Friendly Products : Higher demand for environmentally friendly crosslinking agents.

: Higher demand for environmentally friendly crosslinking agents. Technological Advancements : Innovations in crosslinking technologies &applications.

: Innovations in crosslinking technologies &applications. Emerging Markets : Growth potential in emerging economies in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America.

: Growth potential in emerging economies in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America. Industry Diversification: Growth in the applications in new sectors like healthcare and renewable energy.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the crosslinking agents market with a 37.2% share in 2024, driven by high demand in industries like healthcare, packaging, electronics, construction, and automotive, mainly in the U.S. Like updated FDA regulations on safe coatings for food contact in December 2023 further encouraged this growth.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, led by India and China. The demand for environmentally friendly, natural crosslinking agents and the strong economies of these countries, mainly China's, drive expansion across key sectors like manufacturing, construction, and electronics.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Crosslinking Agents Market

April 2024: Iridium Communications acquired Satelles, becoming a leader in getting satellite-based time and location services complementing GPS and GNSS systems.

Iridium Communications acquired Satelles, becoming a leader in getting satellite-based time and location services complementing GPS and GNSS systems. March 2024: A review on solubilizing solid-state crosslinking agents for thin film membranes in organic solvent reverse osmosis was published.

A review on solubilizing solid-state crosslinking agents for thin film membranes in organic solvent reverse osmosis was published. January 2023: BASF unveiled that it would expand its current isocyanate production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year.

BASF unveiled that it would expand its current isocyanate production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year. October 2022: BASF and King Steel Machinery introduced an agreement to design energy-efficient processes for producing complete recyclable products, using chemical crosslinking agents.

