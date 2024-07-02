Solar Panel Recycling Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue of USD 626.0 Mn By 2033, At 14.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market size is expected to reach USD 187.7 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 626.0 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2033.

As solar panel usage grows across the world, managing toxic materials like silicon and cadmium becomes imperative. Recycling acts as a vital solution, curbing waste and reducing environmental risks through decommissioning, sorting, and reusing materials, thereby minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-panel-recycling-market/request-sample/

Further, the growth in solar panel sales requires effective recycling methods to minimize health hazards, cut new panel costs, and support job creation. Global regulations and high landfill expenses fuel the adoption of recycling practices, with governments boosting solar projects and legalizing recycling processes, providing a productive ground for market expansion. In addition, R&D investments in rare metal recovery are expected to further drive market growth.

The Mechanical segment will lead the solar panel recycling market in 2024 by physically dismantling panels for material recovery. Laser and Thermal segments are expected to grow, meeting the demand for high-purity silicon and sustainable recycling. These methods support environmental control and resource efficiency during circular economy principles and regulatory pressures.

Solar panel manufacturing drives global solar panel recycling market growth in 2024. As solar energy expands, so does panel production. Responsible disposal is major as panels reach end-of-life. Combining recycling practices minimizes waste, conserves resources, and supports sustainability.

Important Insights

The Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to grow by USD 626.0 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 14.3% .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Mono-crystalline solar panel recycling is expected to lead revenue in 2024 due to durability and efficiency, whereas thin film panels anticipate fast growth with improved features.

Mechanical process is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Solar Panel Recycling market.

Solar panel manufacturing is projected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Solar Panel Recycling market.

Europe, with a 34.1% revenue share in 2024 will lead the solar panel recycling market, and benefit from large solar farms and the need for recycling. Also, Asia Pacific, led by China, anticipates rapid growth.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Trends

Increased Industry Collaboration : The rise in recognition of the importance of sustainable practices has caused growth in collaboration among solar manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers to create standardized recycling processes and infrastructure.

: The rise in recognition of the importance of sustainable practices has caused growth in collaboration among solar manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers to create standardized recycling processes and infrastructure. Advancements in Recycling Technologies : Recent innovations in recycling technologies, like robotic sorting systems and chemical processes, are enhancing the efficiency and low cost of solar panel recycling, driving adoption and market growth.

: Recent innovations in recycling technologies, like robotic sorting systems and chemical processes, are enhancing the efficiency and low cost of solar panel recycling, driving adoption and market growth. Rising Demand for Recycled Materials : With the rise in scarcity of raw materials and the focus on circular economy principles, there is a growth in demand for recycled materials from solar panels, developing new opportunities for recyclers and incentivizing investment in recycling infrastructure.

: With the rise in scarcity of raw materials and the focus on circular economy principles, there is a growth in demand for recycled materials from solar panels, developing new opportunities for recyclers and incentivizing investment in recycling infrastructure. Integration of Circular Economy Principles: The combination of circular economy principles into corporate sustainability strategies is becoming highly common, creating a higher focus on end-of-life management of solar panels and driving growth in the solar panel recycling market.

Solar Panel Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape

The solar panel recycling market is competitive, with many key players vying for market share by offering many recycling services and technologies. Competition centers on innovation, cost efficiency, and eco-friendliness.

Regulatory adherence and global presence are crucial for competitive positioning. With the growing need for sustainable waste management in partnership with solar industry growth, competition is expected to escalate, driving advancements in recycling processes and infrastructure.

Some of the major players in the market include First Solar Inc., JA Solar Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc., Solarcycle Inc, Trina Solar, Yingli Energy Co Ltd, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

First Solar Inc.

JA Solar Co. Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc.

Solarcycle Inc

Trina Solar

Yingli Energy Co Ltd.

Hanwha Group Co Ltd.

Reiling Group

SunPower Corp.

Echo Environment LLC

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-panel-recycling-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Solar Panel Recycling Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 197.7 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 626.0 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.3% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Europe Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 34.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Process, By Material, By Shelf Life, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:



Mono-crystalline solar panel recycling as a type within the solar panel recycling market is expected to lead the overall market in terms of revenue in 2024. Despite their higher initial cost, mono-crystalline panels are chosen for their durability and efficiency, due to their single-crystal silicon composition. Also, thin film panels are set for fast growth due to their better performance and affordability.

Recent research has led to lightweight, inexpensive thin-film modules with features like flexibility and heat resistance. These developments have enhanced mass production, making them more affordable and appealing in the market.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/solar-panel-recycling-market/





Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmentation

By Type

Mono-crystalline

Poly-crystalline

Thin-film

By Process

Thermal

Mechanical

Chemical

Combination

Laser

By Material

Silicon

Metal Aluminum

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Shelf Life

Normal Loss

Early Loss

By Application

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Construction

Metal Industry

Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Driver

Regulatory Initiatives : The rise in government regulations mandating the recycling of solar panels drives growth by developing a structured framework and incentives for responsible disposal and recycling practices.

: The rise in government regulations mandating the recycling of solar panels drives growth by developing a structured framework and incentives for responsible disposal and recycling practices. Technological Advancements : Innovations in recycling technologies allow more effective and low-cost processes, making solar panel recycling economically operational and attractive to stakeholders.

: Innovations in recycling technologies allow more effective and low-cost processes, making solar panel recycling economically operational and attractive to stakeholders. Environmental Awareness : Increasing consciousness about environmental sustainability encourages both consumers and businesses to select environmentally friendly practices, like proper disposal and recycling of solar panels.

: Increasing consciousness about environmental sustainability encourages both consumers and businesses to select environmentally friendly practices, like proper disposal and recycling of solar panels. Circular Economy Trends: The switch towards a circular economy model focuses on resource efficiency and waste reduction, driving the development of recycling infrastructure and growth in investment in the solar panel recycling market.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Restraints

Lack of Uniform Regulations : Unevenness in regulations across regions and countries built uncertainty and complexity for businesses, impacting the development of a reliable global solar panel recycling market.

: Unevenness in regulations across regions and countries built uncertainty and complexity for businesses, impacting the development of a reliable global solar panel recycling market. High Initial Investment : The high upfront costs associated with creating recycling facilities and implementing advanced technologies can impact potential investors and slow the growth of the solar panel recycling market.

: The high upfront costs associated with creating recycling facilities and implementing advanced technologies can impact potential investors and slow the growth of the solar panel recycling market. Limited Recycling Infrastructure : Limited infrastructure for collecting, transporting, & processing end-of-life solar panels creates logistical challenges and limits the scalability of solar panel recycling operations.

: Limited infrastructure for collecting, transporting, & processing end-of-life solar panels creates logistical challenges and limits the scalability of solar panel recycling operations. Challenges in Material Recovery: Complexities in separating and recovering important materials from solar panels, like silicon, glass, and metals, can minimize the efficiency of recycling processes and limit the economic viability of recycling initiatives.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: Opportunities

Growing Solar Installations : The growing adoption of solar energy globally is generating a high volume of end-of-life solar panels, providing a rewarding opportunity for the expansion of the solar panel recycling market.

: The growing adoption of solar energy globally is generating a high volume of end-of-life solar panels, providing a rewarding opportunity for the expansion of the solar panel recycling market. Emerging Circular Economy Initiatives : The rise in awareness about resource conservation and circular economy principles is driving the development of innovative recycling technologies and business models, supporting new opportunities for growth in the solar panel recycling sector.

: The rise in awareness about resource conservation and circular economy principles is driving the development of innovative recycling technologies and business models, supporting new opportunities for growth in the solar panel recycling sector. Technological Innovation : Constant development in recycling technologies, like robotic dismantling and material recovery techniques, provides opportunities to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of solar panel recycling processes, attracting funding and driving market expansion.

: Constant development in recycling technologies, like robotic dismantling and material recovery techniques, provides opportunities to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of solar panel recycling processes, attracting funding and driving market expansion. Collaborative Partnerships: Partnerships and collaboration between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and research institutions can encourage knowledge sharing, infrastructure development, and investment in the solar panel recycling ecosystem, providing new opportunities for market growth and sustainability.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-panel-recycling-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

Europe is set to claim the largest share of revenue, accounting for 34.1% in 2024, which is expected to constantly, be driven by the region's large solar farm installations and higher demand for solar panel recycling services. Germany, as a main, is experiencing market expansion due to technological development and strict waste management regulations.

Across Europe, the acceptance of solar panels as a major energy option is growing. Further, the Asia Pacific region, led by China and Japan, is anticipated for the fastest growth. China stands out for its major R&D investments, reflected in its leading position in solar panel recycling patent filings. These trends signal a promising future for the solar panel recycling market in both Europe and the Asia Pacific..





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Solar Panel Recycling Market

March 2024: SOLARCYCLE announced the construction of a new facility in Georgia for USD 344 million to recycle crucial materials, ensuring their reuse.

SOLARCYCLE announced the construction of a new facility in Georgia for USD 344 million to recycle crucial materials, ensuring their reuse. March 2024: Iberdrola introduced a partnership with FCC Ámbito to advance industrial-scale solar panel recycling, exploring new treatment tech & reuse of secondary raw materials.

Iberdrola introduced a partnership with FCC Ámbito to advance industrial-scale solar panel recycling, exploring new treatment tech & reuse of secondary raw materials. March 2024: Silfab Solar announced to improve its glass recycling efforts, partnering with Solarcycle. Silfab sends old modules for recycling and buys back recycled glass for panel production.

Silfab Solar announced to improve its glass recycling efforts, partnering with Solarcycle. Silfab sends old modules for recycling and buys back recycled glass for panel production. February 2024: Qcells partnered with Solarcycle for solar panel recycling post-decommissioning, marking a milestone in US solar recycling. Qcells focuses on expanding production.

Qcells partnered with Solarcycle for solar panel recycling post-decommissioning, marking a milestone in US solar recycling. Qcells focuses on expanding production. June 2023: Ørsted announced a partnership with SOLARCYCLE to recycle end-of-life solar modules from its U.S. projects, assisting Ørsted's global pledge to recycle all decommissioned panels, a pioneering initiative.

Browse More Related Reports

Gasification Market size is expected to value USD 574.1 billion in 2024 and reach a market value of USD 850.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Distribution Transformer Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 28.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 6.9% for the forecast period to reach a value of 51.5 billion in 2033.

Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to reach a value of USD 187.7 million by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 626.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Micro Combined Heat and Power Market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to value USD 7.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.8 %.

Switchgear Monitoring Market is expected to reach a value of USD 77.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 120.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Air Conditioning Systems Market size was valued at USD 137.9 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 258 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Semiconductor Foundry Market is expected to reach a value of USD 114.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 205.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market was valued at USD 40.6 million by the end of 2023 and is further anticipated to grow to a market value of USD 259.5 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 20.3%.

Lithium-ion Battery Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 84.3 billion in 2024 which is further projected to be valued at USD 470.5 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 21.0%.

Microprocessor Market is expected to reach a value of USD 131.9 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 250.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.