ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY AMONG NATION’S BEST ORGANIZATIONS FOR MULTICULTURAL WOMEN

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy , (UMA) a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is proud to announce that the Seramount workforce development organization has named UMA to its prestigious list of American companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women nationwide. UMA this year will be among the top 80 organizations on Seramount’s 2024 Best Companies for M ulticultural Women list .

“At UMA, we strive to reflect the amazing diversity of our student population and the communities where we serve,” said Misty Brown Fischer, UMA’s Chief People Officer. “We take great strides to weave diversity and inclusion into every facet of our team member journey so that it becomes an unmistakable part of our culture. It’s an honor to receive this recognition on behalf of our wonderful team.”

For more than 20 years, Seramount’s Best Companies for Multicultural Women designation has tracked organizations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. This year’s survey continued to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic groups as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health, anti-racism progress, and participation in mentoring and sponsorship programs.

UMA launched its Diversity and Inclusion Council in 2018, comprised of representatives with a broad range of backgrounds from across the institution. Since its inception, the Council has helped to launch mentorship, sponsorship and education programs as well as multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including the Women’s Information Network (W.I.N.); Black Originators, Leaders and Developers (B.O.L.D.); the Zen Den, an ERG devoted to mental wellness and Minds at Work, a space celebrating neurodivergence in our community. The institution also has a dedicated function for Organizational Wellness & Well-being, which provides programs, educational opportunities and resources to support physical, mental and financial wellness.

“Creating an environment where our colleagues and students feel included, celebrated and supported is foundational to the mission of Ultimate Medical Academy,” said Sabrina Griffith Jackson, Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UMA. “Recruiting, retaining and promoting a diverse workforce will strengthen any organization, but it is a particularly important priority in allied healthcare education, where so many of our students and alumni are women of color who find our culture of care to make a significant difference in their education and career.”

The Journal of the National Medical Association cites the importance of diversity in the healthcare workforce , stating: “It is important to have a healthcare workforce which represents the tapestry of our communities as it relates to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, physical disability status and socioeconomic level to render the best possible care to our diverse patient populations.”

With a strong commitment to student experience and a passion for preparing learners for meaningful healthcare careers, UMA’s diverse team provides individualized student services throughout all phases of the student journey, from admissions to learner support to career services that help graduates with job readiness and placement.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

