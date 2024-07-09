Amesite Reports 93% Accuracy of NurseMagic™ App in Answering NCLEX Model Questions

DETROIT, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced that its proprietary models that power its NurseMagic™ app have demonstrated a 93% accuracy when tested against NCLEX test questions. Accuracy is essential for the growing number of nurses using the app . The recently launched app has experienced rapid adoption by nurses following its release to the general public , and utilizes Amesite’s proprietary technology to provide useful information and assistance in real time, targeting over 5.2 million nurses in the US.



The foundational model that powers NurseMagic™ achieved a 93% accuracy rate when tested with questions from two leading NCLEX prep providers’ test banks. NurseMagic™ tools are guided by nursing ethics and provide assistance in areas ranging from nurse notes to patient communication to symptom analysis.

The NCLEX exam is a standardized exam developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) that nursing graduates must pass to obtain their nursing licenses in the United States and Canada. The NCLEX exam tests knowledge in the following five areas of nursing practice: Safe and Effective Care Environment, Health Promotion and Maintenance, Psychosocial Integrity, Physiological Integrity and Clinical Judgment [1].

Senior AI Manager at Amesite, Sai Nittala, said, “Using NCLEX-RN test banks is a convenient way for us to validate the accuracy of our models. We restrict our testing to highly-rated guides and test comprehensively across areas of nursing practice. We are very pleased with the high performance of our base proprietary model and are working continuously to assure that it meets the needs of all nursing professionals in practice.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, "Nurse influencers like Cynesse, Nurse Tara, and Kesheen , who collectively have audiences of nearly 2 million followers on social media, continue to help us communicate the power and utility of NurseMagic™ for nurses in everyday practice. We are constantly refining our models to be able to deliver fast, useful and accurate results for nurses that reduce their stress and improve their professional performance. We believe that every practicing and student nurse will benefit from using NurseMagic™."

