Masons of California Make a Three-Year, $650,000 Pledge to the Giants Community Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on more than 15 years of collaboration, the Masons of California are teaming up with the Giants Community Fund in a new way - with the largest pledge ever given by a foundation to the Giants Community Fund. Over the next three years, the California Masons are committing $650,000 in support of a variety of community programs aimed at championing local youth, including Junior Giants, Junior Giants Schools and the Giants Community Fund Academy programs.

"Giving back to the community is fundamental to Freemasonry,” said Doug Ismail, President of the California Masonic Foundation. “The Giants Community Fund has been a long-time partner of the Masons of California, and we are honored to continue supporting their mission while expanding their programs to bring educational and leadership opportunities to more youth.”

This three-year pledge supports three distinct programs:

Junior Giants: Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Junior Giants is a free, coed and noncompetitive baseball and softball program for youth of all skill levels and backgrounds in underserved communities. Beyond learning the fundamentals of the game, youth are introduced to important lessons in health, education, bullying prevention and character development throughout the eight-week program.



Since 2009, the Masons have facilitated Masons4Mitts - an annual fundraising effort that has provided more than 59,000 leather baseball mitts to Junior Giants throughout Northern California. This new commitment for 2024-2026 establishes the Masons as the Mitt Champion of the Giants Community Fund.





Giants Community Fund Academy Programs: The Masons’ pledge will fund the addition of a structured career and technical education (CTE) component to the Giants Community Fund Academy Programs, an effort with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and San Francisco Unified School District designed to support San Francisco’s under-resourced communities. Over the next three years, a special CTE session for Academy baseball and softball players will be added with the goal of addressing the perception gap that exists between students and pathways to CTE career options.



"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Masons of California,” said Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund. “With this historic gift, the Masons continue to be pivotal in helping us impact thousands of young lives across Northern California.”

In recognition of their partnership, the Giants Community Fund is hosting a special celebration during the Giants vs. Blue Jays game on Wednesday, July 10. Among those in attendance will be:

G. Sean Metroka, Grand Master, Masons of California

Douglas Ismail, President, California Masonic Foundation

Alexander Teodoro and Mark McNee, Board Members, California Masonic Foundation

Larry Baer, President & CEO, San Francisco Giants

Sue Petersen, Executive Director, Giants Community Fund

Juliet Don, Co-Chair, Giants Community Fund Board

John Gumas, Former Chairman, Giants Community Fund Board

This partnership with the Giants Community Fund is one of several ways the California Masons support youth education and development. Other philanthropic endeavors include: the partnership with Raising A Reader to bring literacy programs to under-resourced elementary schools; the Investment in Success scholarship program for high school seniors who demonstrate extraordinary potential despite difficult circumstances; and the partnership with the San Diego Padres through the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship program - supporting first-generation, underserved high school seniors.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 38,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagr am and TikTok .

About the Giants Community Fund

The Giants Community Fund uses baseball and softball to promote health, education and character development to propel youth in underserved regions to be positive forces in their communities. The Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors and sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through a number of special partnerships and fundraisers. Since its inception in 1991, the Fund has donated $44 million to community efforts and has served 435,000 youth. For additional information on the Giants Community Fund, visit giantscommunityfund.org and follow on social media - X | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn .