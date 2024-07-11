Bullet Solutions acquired by Kinetic – a Volaris Group company

TORONTO and MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom and PORTO, Portugal, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic Solutions (“Kinetic”), a leading provider of conferencing and student accommodation software, announced today its acquisition of Bullet Solutions ("Bullet"), a software timetabling solution for the higher education market worldwide.

Bullet Solutions was acquired by Kinetic, with the support of their parent company Volaris Group ("Volaris"), a global leader in software solutions. With this acquisition, Kinetic expands its global footprint in the higher education space.

Luke Warren, CEO of Kinetic, stated, “Acquiring Bullet aligns with our mission to deliver innovative and mission-critical solutions to the higher education market. Their smart timetabling solution complements our offerings, and together, we can further enhance the way educational institutions manage their resources. This acquisition is particularly timely given the significant changes in how students engage with campuses. Timetabling has never been more essential, and this deal positions us well to better meet these evolving needs.”

Pedro Fernandes, CEO of Bullet Solutions, added, "In Kinetic, we have found an investor committed to excellence and innovation. After extensive market research, we recognized that Kinetic, under the Volaris umbrella, provides the ideal environment for the Bullet team to thrive and continue supporting our customers. We are excited to leverage Kinetic’s vast experience in the education sector and benefit from the broader Volaris network. This deal will enable us to elevate our offerings and continue delivering outstanding value to our customers."

By leveraging Kinetic’s extensive experience in the education sector and Volaris’ comprehensive resources, this acquisition enables Bullet and Kinetic to further develop solutions that prioritize the needs of students. Furthermore, Volaris' "buy and hold forever" approach to acquisitions ensures long-term stability, providing the security necessary for Bullet and Kinetic to consistently create and enhance these exceptional student-focused experiences.

About Kinetic

Kinetic is the leading supplier of event management and student accommodation software to the higher education sector, providing innovative software to help university accommodation and conferencing teams deliver the best student and customer experiences possible.

Kinetic has 25 years of experience in the higher education sector and is the technology partner of choice to the world’s leading universities and colleges, supplying mission-critical software to over 350 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.kineticsoftware.com

About Bullet Solutions

Bullet Solutions is the preferred choice of timetabling technology that optimizes the process of scheduling classes, students, rooms and academic staff for higher education institutions in Portuguese and Spanish speaking markets.

Born at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, in 2004 and incorporated in 2006. For the last 20 years, Bullet Solutions has been leading the way, solving the most complex scheduling and timetabling challenges. Learn more at www.bulletsolutions.com.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris strengthens businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com



For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com