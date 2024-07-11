Allsup Employment Services Expert To Present At United Spinal Association Work Readiness Program

Belleville, Illinois, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES) Manager Rachel Deick will be featured as part of the United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness & Education Program during a virtual presentation Tuesday, July 23, 2024. AES is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network (EN) and subsidiary of Allsup, the nation’s premier disability representation company. This collaboration highlights the shared mission of Allsup Employment Services and the United Spinal Association, a nationwide nonprofit organization, to support individuals with disabilities in achieving greater independence and quality of life.

During this free virtual event, Deick, Manager of Vocational Case Management, will discuss the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work (TTW) Program and employment opportunities for people with spinal conditions. As an EN, Allsup Employment Services has helped thousands return to work through TTW, a free program available to all Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients. Deick is a vocational rehabilitation expert and has 12 years of experience in vocational rehabilitation, case management, Medicaid waiver services, and disability services in higher education.

United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness Program is designed to support the pursuit of job opportunities for all wheelchair users, including people with spinal cord injury or disorder (SCI/D). The program provides access to resources for people who want to return to work, including information about benefits, transitioning to employment, how-to guides, and guidance on removing barriers to employment, as well as access to mentors who have successfully returned to work after injury or diagnosis. Interested individuals may register online for the free 13-week program.

“I am delighted to represent AES for this very important discussion on the Ticket to Work Program, as well as the services we provide as a Social Security-approved Employment Network,” Deick said. “Too few people with disabilities, including those with spinal injuries and disorders, fully understand the value of Ticket to Work or how this free program can help them transition back to work if they are medically able—without losing disability income or benefits.”

As a long-time champion of United Spinal Association, AES participates in virtual and in-person events designed to demystify the TTW Program and highlight employment services and resources for disability beneficiaries who would like to return to work. United Spinal’s Work Readiness Program also supports employers interested in ensuring that people with disabilities are represented in their workforce by providing guidance and resources in recruitment, onboarding, and accommodations through trainings and distributing job opportunities to our national network of members and 50 chapters.

The virtual event covering the Ticket to Work Program will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Learn more about the Work Readiness Program at UnitedSpinal.org.

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI or Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105 , or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

