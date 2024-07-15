Local Business Leader Jay Baldwin Named to Glen Burnie Bancorp Board of Directors

Baldwin’s appointment signals a renewed emphasis for The Bank of Glen Burnie on being “the bank for business” in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding market.

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, named Joseph G. “Jay” Baldwin to the Board of Directors, announced Mark C. Hanna, President and CEO of Glen Burnie Bancorp and The Bank of Glen Burnie. Baldwin’s appointment to the Board follows the retirement of former member Charles F. “Derick” Lynch Jr.

"Jay is deeply rooted in our community and is a well-respected business leader," commented Hanna. “He will be a key voice as we reintroduce The Bank of Glen Burnie to the community as the go-to bank for small-to-mid-sized businesses. Jay understands the importance of honoring legacy and tradition while simultaneously adapting and growing to serve the changing needs of our community. In August, we will celebrate the Bank’s 75th anniversary. This is an excellent moment to appreciate the events and people who have shaped the Bank, while looking forward to the next chapter of this storied company.”

Chairman of the Glen Burnie Bancorp Board John E. Demyan shared, “To build on the decades of success we’ve had as a Bank, we must grow alongside the people and businesses we serve. Jay will bring an invaluable point of view to our discussions and decision-making. In addition to his intellect and drive, he knows what it takes to steward a company that has served customers for generations. We are pleased to welcome him to the Board.”

A native of Anne Arundel County, Baldwin has served as president and CEO of Reliable Contracting Company, Inc., since 2002. He is a third-generation leader; his family founded Reliable in 1928. Since then, it has grown into one of Maryland’s largest site work, road, and highway construction companies. An alumnus of the University of Maryland, Baldwin began working at Reliable while in high school and became a full-time employee after graduating from college in 1986. Later in his career, he founded Reliable Commercial Construction and Reliable Real Estate Services and, through Reliable, purchased a majority stake in Environmental Quality Resources.

“My perspective as a member of the Board will be shaped by a number of influences,” commented Baldwin. “They include my passion for Anne Arundel County, my experience as both a business leader and entrepreneur and my experience at a number of organizations I’ve had the pleasure of working with throughout my career. With solid financial performance, well-positioned locations, and great leadership, The Bank of Glen Burnie has set the stage for a bright future.”

Baldwin has held various leadership positions in the construction industry, including with the Maryland Highway Contractors Association (past board president), the Associated Builders and Contractors—Chesapeake Shores Chapter (past board chairman), the Anne Arundel Utility Contractors Association (past board president), the Maryland Asphalt Association (past board member) and the National Associated Builders and Contractors (past board vice chairman).

Baldwin received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® Award (2007) in the Construction and Contracting Services category for the Mid-Atlantic region. He has been involved in developing several of the area’s most successful projects, including the Quarterfield Crossing Shopping Center, the Waugh Chapel Town Center in Gambrills, and Waugh Chapel III. In 2015, he was appointed to Governor Larry Hogan’s Regulatory Reform Commission, serving with Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. The Commission conducted a comprehensive review of Maryland’s regulatory climate and issued a report identifying over 600 individual regulations that could be streamlined or eliminated. All 657 recommendations were implemented, making a lasting impact in the state.

Along with his family, Baldwin is involved in many charitable and philanthropic activities, including playing an instrumental role in the financing and building of The School of the Incarnation. Additionally, he served on the Foundation Board of Anne Arundel Medical Center for ten years and on the Building Campaign Committee for Hospice of the Chesapeake.





