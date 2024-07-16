G2's Summer 2024 Reports Recognize VanillaSoft in Several Categories

Plano, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced that the company has been recognized in a number of G2 Summer 2024 reports.

G2 Reports rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

VanillaSoft was recognized in a number of categories for Summer 2024, including

Fastest Implementation, Mid-Market - recognizing products in the Implementation Index that have the shortest go-live time.

High Performer, Americas - recognizing products that have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence scores compared to the rest of the category.

Momentum Leader - products in the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.

Leader - products in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

Customers continue to give VanillaSoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and consistently provide high praise in their G2 reviews:

“I have used several different CRMs and lead management programs. VanillaSoft is by far the best I have found. It is really easy to use and easy to customize for your business. It allows me to run reports with just a couple of clicks. But the call routing is by far the best benefit we have found … ”

“All of VanillaSoft's capabilities and features are helping in the process of having a dynamic and variety of engagement with our constituents. The software was easy to implement, is easy to use, and the integration was streamlined … ”

“This software is so, so easy to use and the one-on-one training process is incredible. I feel well supported, and all of my questions have been answered in a timely manner. The customer support VanillaSoft is able to provide is top tier … ”

“At VanillaSoft we are continually striving to ensure that our products not only meet, but exceed our customers’ expectations and bring value to their organizations,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “Receiving reviews from our customers and hearing their feedback on not only the valuable impact of our next best record, deliverability, and compliance engines, but about the responsiveness and professionalism of our team, is incredibly gratifying for the entire team.”

To read more VanillaSoft reviews, or to leave a review of your own, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com .

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .