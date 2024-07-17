CallTower Awarded Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs Visionary Award by ChannelVision Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 2024 ChannelVision Magazine Visionary Spotlight Award for Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs.

An annual competition, the VSAs highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring products, services, deployments, and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources, fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability.

CallTower was recognized for its rapid innovation within the communications industry, demonstrating a wealth of opportunities for channel partners to enhance their roles as trusted partners for business success.

"Congratulations to all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology, and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

"Receiving the Visionary Spotlight Award for Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs is a tremendous honor for CallTower," said William Rubio, CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer. "This award highlights our drive to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for our partners and customers. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the communications industry, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue leading the way."

Be on the lookout as ChannelVision’s 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards are published in full as part of its May/June 2024 issue, which will be available in both print and digital format on channelvisionmag.com.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), operated by Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website read by channel partners who sell voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on-premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus a growing web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company also organizes the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.