Splashtop Appoints Bob Davis as Vice President of Marketing

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote access and remote IT support solutions, today announced the appointment of Bob Davis as the new Vice President of Marketing. Davis brings with him over thirty years of experience in leading high technology companies, ranging from emerging startups to Global 500 corporations. His extensive background in building world-class teams, brands, and market categories will be pivotal as Splashtop continues to deliver innovative solutions to the IT service management market.

“We are glad to welcome Bob to the Splashtop family,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and Co-founder. “His impressive track record and foresight into the burgeoning needs of the information technology sector are invaluable assets as we continue to expand our solutions and market share. Splashtop is laser-focused on product innovation to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers. Bob’s keen perspective, growth mindset, and expertise in go-to-market strategy will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth.”

As a founding board member of The Value Stream Management Consortium (VSMC), Davis will leverage his expertise in value delivery and process optimization to efficiently scale Splashtop's marketing initiatives. His ability to understand market needs and align product features with customer demands – demonstrated during his tenure at Atlantis Computing, where he shaped a complete brand and product evolution for the company – will be critical in guiding Splashtop's positioning in the market. As an original founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Kaseya, Davis built the brand from the ground up and brought category-defining products to market. His experience with go-to-market strategies will be crucial as Splashtop expands its product portfolio.

“I am thrilled to join this powerhouse team,” said Bob Davis, Vice President of Marketing at Splashtop. “Splashtop has the strongest reputation and customer satisfaction in the market. Our products provide premium value and user experiences. We have big plans, and I look forward to leading an exceptionally motivated marketing team to drive growth and bring exciting new products to our customers.”

Splashtop is led by its four original founders and MIT-alumni, Mark Lee, Chief Executive Officer; Robert Ha, Chief Operations Officer; Thomas Deng, EVP of Product Management; and Philip Sheu, Chief Technology Officer. Earlier this year, the company welcomed Venkat Nagaswamy as its new Chief Revenue Officer, brought on to drive digital innovation across global Sales and Marketing, leveraging his deep expertise in AI-driven B2B marketing, sales funnel development, and sophisticated go-to-market strategies to spearhead the company's growth initiatives.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com