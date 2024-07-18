HireVue Appoints Tech Stalwarts Alberto Silveira and Marcy Daniel to Drive Next-Stage Growth and Innovation at HireVue

Salt Lake City, UT, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointments of Alberto Silveira as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Marcy Daniel as Chief Product Officer (CPO). A vanguard in HR technology, these additions to the HireVue C-suite are pivotal as the company builds the next generation of hiring tools that will change the ways businesses identify skills and potential.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alberto and Marcy to the HireVue team. Their bold vision and expertise are the key to our next stage of product innovations," said Jeremy Friedman, CEO of HireVue. "HireVue has already transformed the way world-class companies identify skills and potential throughout the hiring process, and we’re going to bring continued transformation by building the next generation of tools that push us even further from the rearview approach that has never been optimal for candidates or companies.”

Innovative Leadership Signals Big Advancements in HireVue Tech

“HireVue’s mission and vision are a huge reason I’ve stepped into this role,” said Alberto Silveira. “The prospect of reducing bias and prioritizing meritocracy in hiring is incredibly motivating, and though it’s a challenging task, I look forward to building the enhancements that can unlock potential for our customers and candidates in a rapidly and globalized changing job market.”

Alberto Silveira brings over 20 years of experience in technology leadership to his new role at HireVue. He is well-known for his hands-on, people-centric leadership style and is the author of the book "Building and Managing High-Performance Distributed Teams." Alberto is passionate about steering software teams to empowerment and full collaboration.

Before joining HireVue, Alberto was the head of engineering at LawnStarter and PowerSchool. His extensive experience and innovative approach to technology will drive HireVue's engineering efforts to new heights.

Building a Transformative and Data-Driven Product Vision

"HireVue’s mission to connect talent with career opportunities, both within organizations and through a broader candidate experience, is incredibly exciting," said Marcy Daniel. "The company’s market leadership in science-based assessment and deep expertise in the ethical use of artificial intelligence are strong foundations to build upon for the next phase of innovative products. I am looking forward to collaborating with our customers and the broader market to address the challenges faced by candidates, recruiters, and talent teams as they grow and evolve their organizations."

Marcy Daniel steps into the role of CPO at HireVue with a wealth of expertise in product management, product design, and data science. She is responsible for shaping the company's product vision and driving the development of impactful, user-centric products. Marcy's deep understanding of user experience design and data-driven decision-making has made her a pivotal force in the tech industry.

Before joining HireVue, Marcy was the Chief Product Officer at Quorum, where she led cross-functional teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions in government affairs. Prior to Quorum, Marcy was the Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool for 10 years, including through its successful IPO in 2021. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion in tech and is committed to advancing equitable opportunities for all.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

