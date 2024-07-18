Alloy Celebrates Launch of Atlanta Beltline’s New Branding & Website

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alloy, the Atlanta-based precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, celebrates the launch of the Atlanta Beltline’s new visual identity and website. The public can find and explore the new brand work on the Beltline’s website and along its iconic 22-mile trail, which connects more than 45 neighborhoods in Alloy’s hometown of Atlanta.

In March 2023, the Beltline engaged Alloy in a three-year initiative to modernize and reimagine its presence around the loop related to overall marketing and brand. The overarching objective was to more effectively reach, inform and engage the Beltline’s diverse array of stakeholders and audiences.

"As the Beltline approaches our 20-year anniversary, we’re also embarking on the next chapter of our story," said Meghann Gibbons, Atlanta Beltline, Inc.’s vice president of communications and media relations. “Alloy’s work and today’s launch are momentous as we advance our mission of creating cultural, economic and community opportunities through intentional placemaking and placekeeping.”

Embracing Diversity & Differences in Design

The first phase of Alloy’s engagement included the strategic refresh of the Beltline’s visual identity, including a new logo mark, color palette and updates to the overall brand look and feel. The agency also strategized how the visual identity should come to life across all of the Beltline’s sub-brands.

“When approaching the Beltline’s visual identity and user experience, we leaned into the principles of inclusive design - listening, empathy and accessibility,” said Kelly Rosenberger, Alloy’s vice president of creative. “By being thoughtful and working collaboratively, we made sure everything - from trail signs to website landing pages - connects with as many Atlantans as possible and gives every user the best experience.”

Engineering for the Future

In addition to incorporating the new branding within the Beltline’s digital ecosystem, Alloy also strengthened its information architecture and replatformed the site to a tech stack that positions the Beltline for future growth.

“We were excited that the Beltline was on board with our suggestions for a modern decoupled web architecture using Storyblok as the headless CMS," said Roger Peters, Alloy's vice president of technology. "Our new architecture enables the Beltline's team to create, review and deploy engaging and timely content, while serving as a solid base for further multi-channel evolution - all with amazing speed and scalability. We’re confident that the Beltline now has one of the most modern and future-forward websites in the city.”

“The Atlanta Beltline is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, so the opportunity to reimagine their brand creative and digital ecosystem was an immense honor for our team,” said Alloy’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Ready. “We’re excited to continue building upon today’s launch in the next phases of our partnership.”

