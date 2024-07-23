Splashtop Partners with Ingram Micro China to Bring Secure Remote Access and Support Solutions to Chinese Users

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote access and remote IT support solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro China. With the combination of Splashtop's advanced remote desktop control technology and Ingram Micro's expertise in technical services and supply chain management, the partnership will bring secure remote access and support solutions to more users in China.

By partnering with Ingram Micro, Splashtop will provide users with secure and efficient remote access and support solutions, enabling them to access and manage IT infrastructure from anywhere and at anytime, strengthening collaboration and customer service, while ensuring the security and compliance of transmitted data. Their strong cooperation is expected to increase Ingram Micro's competitiveness in digital services, and help Splashtop further expand its presence in the Chinese market.

“We are very excited to form a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro China,” said Huajiang Xu, General Manager of Splashtop China. “Ingram Micro is a leading global IT distributor, and we hope that with Ingram Micro's support, Splashtop's remote desktop technology solutions can help Ingram Micro's customers realize remote collaboration globally and further drive our business growth in China.”

Cian Zhang, President of Storage and Security Solutions Product Clustering, Ingram Micro China, stated, “Splashtop's leadership in remote working and data security makes it an ideal partner for us. We feel thrilled about the partnership and hope to work with Splashtop to bring more innovation and value to companies in China.”

Looking forward, Splashtop will join hands with Ingram Micro China to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital age and move towards a digital future.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Please visit Splashtop.com for more information.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With a presence in nearly 90% of the global population, it plays a crucial role in the world’s IT sales channel, enabling enterprises, ranging from technology manufacturers to cloud service providers, to access specialized products and services. What set it apart are its broad market reach, diverse product and service solutions, and the industry’s first digital, intelligent distribution platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Please visit www.ingrammicro.com for more information.