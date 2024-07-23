Aquant Named a 2024 CRM Top 100 Company in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales by Destination CRM

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, an AI-powered platform for customer and field service, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales by Destination CRM. This recognition highlights Aquant's commitment to elevating customer interactions and operational efficiencies in the manufacturing industry through AI.



The sixth annual “CRM Top 100” issue by Destination CRM recognizes the leading technology providers across the three pillars of CRM—customer service, marketing, and sales. This year, the spotlight remains on generative AI and its practical impact on CRM, from crafting instant customer responses to providing real-time support for agents, delivering insightful marketing analytics, and automating sales processes.

Aquant’s inclusion in this list underscores its key role in revolutionizing AI in customer service. Aquant’s platform provides actionable troubleshooting recommendations and business insights that enable service teams to anticipate and address customer needs proactively. By transforming raw data into valuable intelligence, Aquant helps service teams make informed decisions, resolve equipment issues in the most efficient way possible, and drive revenue growth.

"Repairing complex equipment like MRI machines or tractors is no easy task," said Assaf Melochna, CEO and Founder of Aquant. "And as service pros retire and the skilled talent pool shrinks, more service leaders need AI to help their teams do more with less. However, the market is flooded with tools offering generic, unreliable recommendations that worsen service quality. What they need is a platform that operates like their best service pros—providing answers that consider the complexity, context, environment, and history of each machine, personalized for every user and scenario. That’s why we created Aquant."

Aquant’s advanced AI technology ingests and analyzes your machines’ service history, documentation like service manuals and tutorial videos, unstructured data like technician notes, and the knowledge of your top performers. The platform then delivers trusted answers, tailored to fit the skill set of every user – from service leaders to field technicians to contact center reps to your end customers for self-service.

For more information about Aquant and its AI-driven solutions, please visit www.aquant.io .

About Aquant

Aquant offers AI purpose-built for service teams in the manufacturing industry. Whether you’re a service leader, field technician, customer service representative, or customer, this platform is designed to offer expert guidance for all participants involved in the service lifecycle, ensuring optimal decision-making at each stage. Service Co-Pilot continuously refines its capabilities by learning from real-world service data, expert insights, and user feedback. This dynamic approach enables the engine to generate the most accurate and personalized recommendations for every query throughout every phase of the service cycle. Learn more about Aquant here: www.aquant.ai .