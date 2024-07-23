EnsembleIQ’s Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit Offers Consumer Goods Leaders Opportunity to Explore Next-Gen Tech and Create New Cultures of Measurement

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Consumer Goods Technology will bring together retail and consumer goods sales, marketing, technology and analytics leaders at the 21st annual Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit to explore next-gen strategies to develop new cultures of measurement. The Summit takes place September 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency Princeton in Princeton, NJ. Qualified consumer goods executives and retailers register here .



Eric Savitch, Senior Vice President and Brand Director of Consumer Goods Technology, stated, “Today, retail and consumer goods leaders are investing in new technologies to enhance customer experiences and foster brand growth. Our comprehensive conference program provides valuable insights from industry leaders, opportunities for one-on-one meetings with brands and suppliers, and numerous networking opportunities. The Summit is designed to help organizations identify the essential technologies needed to drive business growth.”

Raheel Khan, Senior Vice President - Foresight & Growth Intelligence, Estee Lauder Companies, will deliver the opening keynote address “Cultivating a New Culture of Measurement.” Khan will share how The Estee Lauder Companies is embracing a culture of analytics to fuel creativity to anticipate the future and craft extraordinary consumer experiences.

Consumer goods thought leaders will discuss how they are building relevance with consumers, activating teams and measuring real success. They include:

Surabhi Pokhriyal, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Church & Dwight

Kate Garner, Senior Vice President of Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo

Vivek Rastogi, Senior Director, Global Digital Commerce, Colgate-Palmolive

Emily Minardi, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellanova

Ankita Agarwal, Global Director – Commercial Transformation & Analytics, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Channan Sawhney, Global Amazon Customer Leader, Kenvue

Sonia Sethi, Head of Digital Commerce & Emerging Channels, The Coca-Cola Company

Murat Derindere, Sales and Business Development Director, Unilever

The Summit will also offer numerous opportunities for attendees and solution partners to network. The Power Hour takes place on September 23 and includes five rapid-fire meetings with peer sales, marketing and operations executives and influencers to help attendees grow their networks. The casual environment creates an optimized networking experience, including tailored attendee profiles to help participants to prioritize connecting with the appropriate partners, ensuring maximum value for all. Learn more here .

A new Innovation Sprint interactive workshop and networking experience will help attendees rethink and optimize their value proposition to gain stakeholder buy-in for their marketing investments and strategies. Learn more here.

