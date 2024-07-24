Introducing Analytics 365: CallTower's Cutting-Edge Call Analytics Application for Microsoft Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, BOSTON, MA, LONDON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom, announced today they are partnering with Tollring to deliver advanced call analytics on Microsoft Teams with Analytics 365. This cutting-edge solution, designed specifically for Microsoft Teams, revolutionizes the way organizations harness call data insights to enhance team performance, improve customer engagement, and maximize revenue.

Incorporating Analytics 365 Call Analytics into an organization’s communication strategy can significantly increase sales and drive customer satisfaction levels. By understanding call queues and unreturned or missed call metrics, users can highlight missed revenue opportunities and drive improvements in customer experience. This integrated Microsoft Teams application is purpose-built to help organizations of all sizes manage customer-facing teams and build lasting customer relationships. By monitoring call activity, staffing levels, and performance, organizations can use intuitive dashboard views and create wallboards to improve performance and meet customer expectations.

Key features of Analytics 365 Call Analytics include:

Real-time Data Insights: Gain instant access to valuable analytics on communication activities.

Performance Tracking: Monitor and measure performance metrics to improve staffing levels, productivity and operational efficiency.

Customizable Wallboards: Generate tailored wallboards to monitor call queues and ensure service level targets are met to suit specific business needs and goals.

In-Depth Reporting: Drill down to the detail and share findings to ensure comprehensive analysis of communications activity and ongoing improvements

Predictive Analysis: Analyze and anticipate trends to make informed decisions

With Analytics 365 Call Analytics, organizations can unlock the full potential of their communication data, driving growth, innovation, and competitive advantage.

"We are excited to deliver Analytics 365 Call Analytics as part of our larger Microsoft Teams suite," said William Rubio, CRO of CallTower. " The analytics offered by Analytics 365 showcase our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to excel in today's challenging business environment.”

Tony Martino, CEO of Tollring, adds “Tollring is delighted to partner with CallTower to deliver Analytics 365 globally through their channels. Coupling Operator Connect with analytics is a powerful combination, both adding value and differentiation to MSP propositions whilst significantly impacting customer experience across their customers.”

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

About Tollring

Tollring is a market-leading software developer providing data visualization and business intelligence tools that help manage, understand, and control a wide array of communications information, resources, and assets.

With offices in the UK, the USA, India, and Australia, Tollring specializes in global cloud communication software services, encompassing customer experience analytics, call recording, and business intelligence solutions. Its innovative solutions are developed in-house and distributed via an extensive channel partner network to over 20,000 businesses globally.

As organizations increasingly rely on Microsoft Teams for their internal and external communications, Tollring delivers the benefits of deep insight into this environment. Whether the challenge is well-being, performance, or customer experience, Analytics 365 makes it easy for leaders across all business functions to drive improvements in customer and employee experience.

Tollring takes pride in its high levels of technical capability and strives to deliver outstanding support having been certified in quality standards ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management. It is a Microsoft Gold Partner in application integration, data analytics, application development, and cloud platforms and a Silver Partner in project and portfolio management.