The bond placement agreement with AB Šiaulių Bankas has been signed

AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – the "Company") has signed a placement agreement with its financial advisor, AB Šiaulių bankas, in order to issue new bonds of the Company. The new bonds would be used, among other things, to refinance the Company's bond issue (ISIN LT0000404238), which was issued in accordance with the base prospectus dated 25 November 2019 and the final terms, and maturity date of which is 17 December 2024.

Depending on the situation in the capital markets and provided that the bond offering documents are approved and the necessary decisions are made by the Company's management bodies regarding the issuance of new bonds and their terms, the Company plans to issue the new bonds by the maturity date of the above-mentioned issuance (ISIN LT0000404238) and to list the new bonds on the bond list of AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

