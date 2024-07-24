Flexera Named a Leader in Cloud Cost Management and Optimization by Independent Research Firm

ITASCA, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in Technology Intelligence, today announces that Forrester Research positioned it as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024. Flexera One’s FinOps offerings including Cloud Cost Optimization, Cloud Migration and SaaS Management were evaluated.



Based on Forrester’s evaluation, “Flexera excels in its flexible platform. Flexera is known for its IT asset management capabilities (ITAM) that integrate with its cloud cost management solution. The company excels in its pricing flexibility and transparency.” The Forrester report also states, “Flexera is a good fit for customers that want a combined Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO) and ITAM solution with open integrations.”

Collaboration across ITAM and FinOps is increasing. The FinOps Foundation recently expanded its operational FinOps Framework to include SaaS and Licensing; and launched the FOCUS 1.0 specification to standardize the format of cloud bills. FOCUS 1.0 includes SaaS billing data sets and is designed to eventually support expanded billing data types, including PaaS, and licensing.

“FinOps and ITAM have a lot of overlapping responsibilities and shared interests, so it only makes sense that the disciplines would collaborate to realize strategic company goals like organizational cost savings,” said Brian Adler, Senior Director of Cloud Market Strategy at Flexera. “In fact, 32% of software asset management teams are engaging with their FinOps counterparts, up from 25% last year, according to our recent State of ITAM report. Fully managing and optimizing your cloud cost centers requires comprehensive visibility across your entire environment, including all your software running in the cloud, as well as your SaaS usage. This is where Flexera One FinOps shines.”

Flexera One FinOps is a powerful solution that provides cloud cost optimization, cloud migration and SaaS management capabilities for organizations at any stage of their FinOps journey. With Flexera One’s FinOps offering, organizations are able to:

Understand and manage cloud usage and spend

Plan for cloud migration and operate cloud environments at scale

Discover and address SaaS sprawl while identifying duplicate applications

Manage usage and spend across hybrid IT environments with ease

Flexera and 11 other vendors were evaluated in The Forrester Wave™ based on 25 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Flexera had the highest possible scores in 17 of the 25 criteria, including cloud platform support, resource discovery, billing administration, reporting, usage policies, admin portal usability and experience, integrations and APIs, partner ecosystem, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

