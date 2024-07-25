VanillaSoft Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications

Plano, TX and Gatineau, QC, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications, which helps organizations to, “evaluate best-fit vendor options to optimize B2B sales productivity.”

Gartner notes that, “Sales engagement applications help sales operations leaders streamline daily seller workflows and guide seller decision making. SEAs capture activity data and provide a seller-centric user experience.”

Over the years, sales has become increasingly difficult for organizations. VanillaSoft helps to make it easy again with our next best record, deliverability, and compliance engines. For over two decades, VanillaSoft has been providing organizations with a sales engagement platform that empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels.

“Organizations of all sizes and from a wide variety of industries turn to VanillaSoft for our uniquely effective sales engagement capabilities,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We have focused over the years on offering enterprises the ability to ensure their sales teams are reaching out to the best possible prospects to drive revenue, and our customers have seen incredible results.”

For more information, Gartner subscribers can read the Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications , by Dan Gottlieb, Roland Johnson, Guy Wood, Steve Rietberg, Elizabeth Jones, 15 July 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

