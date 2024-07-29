PUPPIES, a Meme Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list PUPPIES, a meme coin, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the PUPPIES/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 27th 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of PUPPIES, we are launching the "PUPPIES bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 17,000 USDT.





$PUPPIES: A Unique Cryptocurrency with Heart

$PUPPIES is not just another meme coin. With innovative technology, unique use cases, and a passionate community, $PUPPIES stands out in the crowded crypto space. Despite currently standing at a market value of $0.00 and a ranking of #2784, the coin has shown remarkable potential. In the past two weeks alone, the price of $PUPPIES has risen by an impressive 90.82%, yielding positive returns for many investors and signaling a promising future.

Elon Musk's Endorsement: A Catalyst for Growth

The $PUPPIES coin gained significant attention following a heartfelt tweet from Elon Musk on February 11, 2024, at 3:52 PM, where he declared, "I love puppies." This simple yet profound statement resonated deeply with his followers, sparking widespread joy and interest across social media platforms. Since then, the $PUPPIES community has seen rapid growth, driven by the shared passion for both cryptocurrency and the love of puppies.

$PUPPIES is governed entirely by its community, operating with no transaction tax and no single owner. The owner of the liquidity pool (Lp) is the black hole, ensuring a fair and transparent governance structure. The community is dedicated to building a meme culture centered around the love of dogs, with ambitious plans to establish dog shelters worldwide and support homeless dogs through the Puppy Aid Program.

17,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 17,000 USDT equivalent PUPPIES prize pool will be up for grabs from July 27th, 2024, at 12:00 to Auguest 4th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 17,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

