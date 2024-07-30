Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.06.2024

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund unit was 10.63 euros at the end of June, increasing by 0.2% over the month. If the fund's investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares is reflected on the basis of its net value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 10.71 euros.

In June, a regular appraisal of real estate investments and underlying funds took place. Due to the stabilization of the Baltic economies and the euro interest rate environment, this did not result in significant changes in the value of the fund's assets.

In the fund's Uus-Järveküla residential development 12 additional terraced houses came up for sale. As of the end of June, almost 60% of the final development volume of the residential area has been purchased or booked by customers, and 15% of the development volume is currently for sale.

At the beginning of July, the residential rental building in Vilnius was completed, and the first rental contracts were also signed during the month. A total of 145 apartments have been constructed in the fund's largest rental building, of which more than a third has been rented out by the end of July.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



