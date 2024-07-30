Brandon Hall Group™ Launches Groundbreaking Study on the Evolution of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Modern Organizations

Boca Raton, FL, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This research aims to uncover how employers are revolutionizing their approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), addressing key challenges and driving measurable business impact through innovative strategies.

“Organizations are at a critical juncture in their DEI journey,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. “This study will provide invaluable insights into the practices that are truly moving the needle in creating inclusive workplaces and unleashing the potential of diverse talent.”

Key areas of inquiry include:

Essential building blocks of inclusive organizations.

Cutting-edge tools and technologies for measuring DEI progress.

Strategies to combat “diversity fatigue” and resistance to change.

The critical role of DEI in talent acquisition, retention, and advancement.

Emerging trends and future frontiers in DEI.

The study invites participation from organizational leaders across industries. Participants will receive:

A comprehensive report featuring expert analysis from Brandon Hall Group™.

Opportunity to win a complimentary or discounted registration for Brandon Hall Group™ certification programs.

Potential for follow-up discussions with the research team.

“We’re excited to engage with forward-thinking leaders who are passionate about driving meaningful change in their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. “The insights gathered in this study will help shape the future of DEI practices across the business landscape.”

You can access the survey here: https://www.research.net/r/2VTZ3K7.

