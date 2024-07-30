Chuck E. Cheese and Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure Announce Collaboration Ahead of Feature Film Release

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese , the #1 destination for family entertainment, pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, and Sunlight Entertainment , the Kaji family owned production studio, launched a new collaboration for fans and families ahead of the feature film release on August 16.



Starting today, at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide and in Canada, guests can order their large or extra-large pizza “Ryan’s Way” to get it loaded with Ryan’s favorite topping – Pepperoni. The Triple Loaded Pepperoni Pizza is a limited time offering inspired by Ryan’s Triple Decker pizza featured in the film and available through September 2.

Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure marks the first wide release of a theatrical movie from a YouTube creator brand. The cast stars kids' favorite digital creators, with a combined over 207 million subscribers on their YouTube channels. The story follows Ryan, as he jumps into a magical comic book and transforms into an anime superhero to save his twin sisters. On an adventure filled with humor, action, and heart, the family learns there isn't anything they can't do when they work together, returning home to the real world in time for an epic pizza party.

The Kaji family filmed an exclusive video at Chuck E. Cheese to try the new menu item and engage in a family gaming competition, which will debut on Ryan’s World YouTube channel beginning August 1. Content from the film will also be featured in Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the promotion across the family entertainment center’s owned media network, broadcast over 5,000 screens in nearly 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an iconic kids franchise for Ryan’s World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure,” said Amanda Klecker, SVP of Marketing & Franchise at pocket.watch, “pocket.watch’s mission is to bring more kids more of what they love, everywhere they are going, and bringing Ryan’s pizza from the big screen to your local Chuck. E Cheese is doing just that.”

This is the second venture between the family entertainment brands. In 2021, Chuck E. Cheese, pocket.watch and the Kaji family also joined forces to create an immersive, in-person experience with nationwide watch parties at fun centers for the Ryan’s World first ever virtual FanFest.

“We are thrilled to be working with pocket.watch and the Kaji family once again in support of this exciting milestone for the Ryan’s World franchise,” said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Media, Licensing and Entertainment for CEC Entertainment. “Our Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and owned media network provide the perfect platform to amplify excitement around the first-ever Ryan’s World feature film and engage with kids and families thru unique promotions and entertainment.”

To find a Chuck E. Cheese fun center location please visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. The global licensing, media, and entertainment division manages the company’s signature Chuck E. Cheese IP, development of its original content for online, music, video games and more. The brand has licensed partners across different lines of IP from Retro & Classic to Current and Racing World in Toys & Games, Food, Apparel, Collectibles and in Publishing. Chuck E. and Friends have been entertaining guests since 1977, originally as a band playing and dancing to the latest music of each decade. To watch the latest content, visit the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel .

About pocket.watch

pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer product lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 45 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht and David Williams.

For more information about the pocket.watch portfolio of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch , or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq , and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content – releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

