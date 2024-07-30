In UNSCRIPTED Episode, Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches, Speaks with Brett Jones

In the latest episode of UNSCRIPTED, Dino Rizzo, President of the ARC, chats with Brett Jones in a compelling discussion on servant leadership, mentoring, and the dynamics of co-pastoring.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), recently sat down with Brett Jones for an insightful episode of the UNSCRIPTED podcast. The pair touched on essential themes of servant leadership, the dynamics of church leadership, and the importance of mentoring future generations.

Reflecting on his journey, Brett Jones shared with Dino Rizzo how he and his brother Scott began co-pastoring Grace Church in Houston, Texas, despite initial skepticism. Jones recounted his invitation to his brother: “I’m not overworked, I’m under-planned. … Together, let’s see if we can do something that we don’t see a model for.” The partnership between these brothers has flourished for 38 years, defying the notion that dual leadership doesn’t work. They have demonstrated a sustainable model for maintaining relationships, setting aside egos, and prioritizing servant leadership.

Brett Jones also delved into the significance of not competing in relationships and being secure in one’s gifts without seeking praise. He emphasized the importance of leaders serving others, an ethos encapsulated in his and Scott’s leadership approach at Grace Church. Jones remarked on the value of surrendering personal ambitions to serve a greater vision, noting that “life moves at the speed of relationships” and that ego stands for “edging God out.”

Later, Dino Rizzo highlighted the importance of humility in leadership, saying, “It always boils down to servant leadership. No matter what we come up with, it’s all about serving others.” Dino Rizzo also emphasized the importance of genuine service, noting, “We need to be about our Father’s business—serving others selflessly, without making a big deal out of our roles.”

Jones touched on his passion for mentoring the next generation—a passion Dino Rizzo shares. Drawing from the mentoring relationship that Elijah and Elisha shared, Jones discussed the intricacies of successful leadership transitions in his book, The Changeover Principle: Mentoring and the Art of Servant Leadership. Jones candidly acknowledged the challenge many leaders face: They find it easier to perform grand acts than to patiently mentor a successor. He warned of the high risk involved in leaders failing to invest in their successors.

Jones and Dino Rizzo also mentioned some practical insights from Jones’s experience. Jones shared anecdotes, such as dealing with everyday challenges at the church, that have underscored the humility required in servant leadership. He also recounted a time when he, as the church planter and pastor, had to deal with plumbing issues, illustrating that leadership often involves unglamorous tasks. This anecdote exemplified the core message that true leadership is about serving others—regardless of the size or nature of the task.

In this recent episode of UNSCRIPTED, Jones’s authentic and practical wisdom resonated with Dino Rizzo and the audience. Their conversation underscored the timeless value of servant leadership and the critical role of mentoring in building a sustainable future for church leadership.

For more information about planting a church or partnering with the ARC, visit arcchurches.com.

About Dino Rizzo:

Dino Rizzo , a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.