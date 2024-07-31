Wolff Insurance Agency Elevates Policy Renewal Strategy with EZLynx

Lewisville, TX., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Wolff Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx as its technology partner to optimize renewal communications for customer retention. The EZLynx management system with embedded automation and retention capabilities will enable Wolff Insurance Agency to automatically communicate with each client prior to renewal, summarizing premium-bearing changes for informed renewal conversations and prioritizing at-risk policies for potential remarketing to ensure customer loyalty without additional effort from staff.

“Balancing the operational responsibilities of a business with selling and servicing often leaves our smaller staff with limited time to proactively check in with clients as renewals are coming up,” said Kurt Wolff, owner, Wolff Insurance Agency. “The automated communication touchpoints within EZLynx are going to be a game-changer because it helps us stay connected with our clients and drives renewal management on our behalf so we can get ahead of the renewals conversation, keep our clients covered and happy, and ultimately help boost our bottom line.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Maintaining regular communication with insureds, while traditionally time-consuming, is crucial for clients to feel supported and remain loyal,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “The seamlessly integrated automation and retention tools within EZLynx will allow Wolff Insurance Agency to more effectively drive their client retention strategy throughout the year without having to increase staff or spread the current team’s time too thin.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.