eGain releases “Knowledge Management for Dummies, eGain 2nd Special Edition” with John Wiley & Sons

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced the release of “Knowledge Management For Dummies, eGain 2nd Special Edition”, published by John Wiley & Sons. Available in both e-book and print formats, the 2nd Special Edition is an updated version of its popular first edition, which received thousands of downloads.

Per Gartner, 100% of GenAI virtual assistants for customers and contact center agents will fail without knowledge management (KM) by 2025. While demystifying KM, this edition includes a new chapter dedicated to GenAI and how KM is foundational to its success. Also included are real-world case studies on how KM and GenAI work together to deliver trusted answers to customers and employees, helping automate and transform the KM and customer service lifecycle.

Among the contents of the book are:

Definition of modern knowledge

Making the business case

Exploring use-cases

Turbocharging KM with GenAI

Orchestrating KM and GenAI

Best practices for success

Case studies

Selecting the technology and solution partner

“Based on the lessons learned from successful early adopters, businesses are now implementing GenAI on a trusted KM foundation with experts in the loop,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “This booklet goes beyond theory and illustrates how to achieve quick business value with a proven technology and best-practice recipe.”

More Information

Knowledge Management for Dummies, eGain Special Edition e-book: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-for-dummies/



About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

