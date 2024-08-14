OPTIZMO Named Compliance Company of the Year at the AFFY Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance, celebrated another milestone as it was named Compliance Company of the Year at this year’s AFFY Awards Gala, which took place in New York City. The award was in recognition of OPTIZMO's contributions to compliance in the affiliate and digital marketing industries.



Since 2012, the AFFY Awards have recognized excellence across the digital and affiliate marketing industry, honoring individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and success. OPTIZMO's latest accolade underscores the company's pivotal role in setting standards for compliance and innovation in email marketing practices.

“This recognition is a testament to our team's continuous efforts to empower our clients’ compliance programs, supporting long-lasting and customer focused email marketing. Being acknowledged among such a great group of deserving nominees makes this achievement even more rewarding,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO.

This marks OPTIZMO’s second AFFY Award, as it won the very first company award in 2022. The company’s COO, Tom Wozniak, has also won an individual AFFY Award for marketing excellence. To make the award ceremony even more special for the OPTIZMO team, OPTIZMO’s co-founder and CTO, Grant Fern, was in attendance to accept the award, traveling to the event from Australia.

OPTIZMO has long supported the AFFY Awards and its associated networking events, aligning with leaders and visionaries across key industry conferences such as Affiliate Summit and MailCon. This year's award further cements OPTIZMO's standing as a key innovator and leader in the digital marketing and compliance spaces.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contacts:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

antonio@optizmo.com

Tom Wozniak

Chief Operating Officer

tom@optizmo.com