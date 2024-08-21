Outlook (guidance) 2024

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 558

August 21st, 2024





OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) FOR 2024



The Board of Directors has reviewed management’s expectations for the remaining part of 2024.

The order intake and the orderbook have developed as expected but with some fluctuations. The fluctuations indicate that Glunz & Jensen will not be able to deliver all equipment within the fiscal year 2024.

Glunz & Jensen hereby revises outlook for the Group for the full year 2024 as follows:

The revenue is expected at approximately DKK 135 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 148 million)

The EBITDA* is expected at approximately DKK 12 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 18 million)

The Profit* before tax is expected at approximately DKK 5 million (previous outlook: approximately DKK 10 million)

*The outlook for the EBITDA and the Profit before tax is before potential adjustments on fair value on the investment property.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03