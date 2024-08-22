ChainSwap to Attend TOKEN2049 in Singapore as Sponsor of "Web3 in The Fast Lane" Side Event with Luna PR

Dubai, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ChainSwap , a leading decentralized cross-chain swap platform, is excited to announce its participation in TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto event, taking place on September 18-19, 2024, in Singapore. In addition to attending the conference, ChainSwap is also a sponsor of the exclusive side event, "Web3 in The Fast Lane," hosted by Luna PR at the iconic Rooftop Lounge in Marina Bay Sands, Lavo. TOKEN2049 is a key event on the global crypto calendar, bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and innovators from across the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. ChainSwap’s presence at TOKEN2049 underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships within the Web3 space. Web3 in The Fast Lane - A Premier Networking Experience "Web3 in The Fast Lane" is set to be one of the must-attend events at TOKEN2049, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and investors in a vibrant, high-energy environment. The event, which will take place on September 20, 2024, from 12:00 PM-4 PM, promises an evening of insightful discussions with key figures like Charles Hoskinson, networking, and entertainment against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay Sands. Event Highlights:

Exclusive Networking Opportunities : Connect with key players in the Web3 space, including investors, developers, and influencers who are driving the next wave of blockchain innovation.

: Connect with key players in the Web3 space, including investors, developers, and influencers who are driving the next wave of blockchain innovation. Insightful Panels and Discussions : Engage in thought-provoking conversations about the future of Web3, the evolution of decentralized finance, and the impact of cross-chain technology.

: Engage in thought-provoking conversations about the future of Web3, the evolution of decentralized finance, and the impact of cross-chain technology. Spectacular Venue: Enjoy the breathtaking views of Singapore’s skyline from the Rooftop Lounge at Marina Bay Sands, one of the city’s most luxurious and iconic locations.