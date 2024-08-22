Changes in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS, and appointment of an auditor for financial years 2024 and 2025

The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has appointed Eduard Kelvet as a new member of the Management Board of the Company, effective from August 21, 2024. Eduard’s primary areas of responsibility will be risk management and compliance.

Eduard has been associated with the Admirals group since August 2022, having served as a member of the board of MoneyZen OÜ and as the head of compliance for Admiral Markets AS. Besides the Admirals group he is a Management Board member in AETERNUM OÜ. Prior to joining Admirals, Eduard Kelvet has been the Head of Compliance and Administrative Director at the Estonian branch of Citadele banka. He was also the member of the management board of AS TBB bank.

The Management Board of Admiral Markets AS shall operate from 21.08.2024 in the following composition: Sergei Bogatenkov, Andrey Koks, and Eduard Kelvet.

Admiral Markets AS is also announcing that Admirals Group AS, the sole shareholder of Admiral Markets AS, has appointed the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registration code 10877299), as the company's auditor for the financial years 2024 and 2025. The auditor shall be remunerated in accordance with the contract to be concluded.



