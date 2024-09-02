Correction: Admiral Markets AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admiral Markets AS 2024 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2024, Admiral Markets AS delivered increased trading revenues and positive EBITDA through effective cost control measures.



The Company's net trading income increased by 21% to EUR 6.9 million (6M 2023: EUR 5.7 million). The Company’s operating expenses decreased by 29% to EUR 6.8 million (6M 2023: EUR 9.6 million). EBITDA was EUR 1.2 million (6M 2023: EUR -3.0 million). Net profit was EUR 0.9 million (6M 2023: EUR -3.9 million).

Admirals voluntarily decided in April 2024 to temporarily suspend the onboarding of new customers for Admirals Europe Ltd. This decision is related to Admirals Europe Ltd's efforts to comply with and adapt to the recommendations of the CySEC regulator and affects only operations in EU countries.

Admirals is actively working to implement the necessary changes to its processes and products to achieve full compliance with regulatory standards. By collaborating closely with CySEC, Admirals aims not only to resume attracting new clients in EU countries but also to strengthen its position in the market as a responsible and reliable partner.

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Assets Due from credit institutions 17,174 10,175 Due from investment companies 11,604 9,014 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,745 6,353 Loans and receivables 35,540 37,274 Inventories 407 311 Other assets 674 970 Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 1,266 1,494 Right-of-use asset 1,978 2,221 Intangible fixed assets 2,444 2,943 Total assets 80,012 74,935 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 443 217 Liabilities and prepayments 5,220 980 Subordinated debt securities 1,354 1,353 Lease liabilities 2,254 2,499 Total liabilities 9,271 5,049 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 67,896 67,041 Total equity 70,741 69,886 Total liabilities and equity 80,012 74,935 (in thousands of euros) 6 months 2024 6 months 2023 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 21,954 20,510 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 656 754 Brokerage and commission fee expense -15,951 -15,794 Other trading activity related income 248 188 Net income from trading 6,907 5,658 Other income similar to interest 38 118 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 633 511 Interest expense -78 -103 Other income 212 227 Other expense 0 10 Net gains on exchange rate changes 121 -158 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -145 -77 Personnel expenses -2,158 -2,373 Operating expenses -3,695 -6,316 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -738 -636 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -242 -242 (Loss) / Profit before income tax 855 -3,381 Income tax 0 -535 Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period 855 -3,916 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 855 -3,916 Basic and diluted earnings per share 2.12 -9.69

