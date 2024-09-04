Institutional investor has purchased 25,000,000 shares in Terranet

An institutional investor has on September 2, 2024 purchased 25,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 2.5% of all outstanding shares in Terranet. The transaction was made at a price of SEK 0.3465 and the seller was Maida Vale Capital AB.

Anders Blom, representative of Maida Vale Capital and board member of Terranet, comments:

"We are now seeing increased interest from various institutional owners as Terranet enters an exciting and very intense period. As the largest shareholder in the company, we saw this as an opportunity to strengthen our liquidity and our long-term ownership without affecting trading in the share. We look forward to the continued development of Terranet."

Following the above transaction, Maida Vale Capital owns approximately 156 million shares in Terranet.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

