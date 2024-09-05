Media Advisory: Three New Names Added to MADD Canada’s Alberta Memorial Monument

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will hold its annual Memorial Ceremony to honour and remember Albertans who have been killed or injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs. The ceremony is a time for families, friends, and the community to come together to remember loved ones lost, support those affected, and reinforce the importance of the ongoing fight against impaired driving.



The Memorial Monument, located at the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, is etched with the names of 69 individuals who lost their lives due to someone’s decision to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs, including three new names added this year.

Media are invited to attend the Alberta Memorial Monument Ceremony.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11 AM Location: Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta Guest Speakers: Calgary Police Service – Inspector Andy Woodward RCMP Parkland Detachment – Sergeant Darrin Turnbull Parkland County Mayor – Allan Gamble MLA for Spruce Grove – Hon. Searle Turton

“The Alberta Memorial Monument is a sad reminder of the tragic consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs,” said Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Western Region. “We remember the victims and support the survivors of this violent crime, as we collectively work towards a future without impaired driving. Every name read, and every story told, underscores the importance of our mission."

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Ontario. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

To RSVP for the Ceremony, contact:

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Western Region, 780-994-6233, or gphillips@madd.ca.