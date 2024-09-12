Recognizing Leadership and Commitment, Chief Outsiders Promotes Dina Baker to Area Managing Partner

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, recently promoted Dina Baker from the position of Partner and CMO to Area Managing Partner (AMP). The experienced marketing executive also serves as a Fractional CMO with Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Dina has demonstrated her leadership serving on Chief Outsiders AI Tiger team, representing the firm at Dealmaker conferences, and selling several CMOs and CSOs into client engagements after developing client referral relationships as a Vistage speaker,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal, Chief Outsiders. “Dina’s commitment and dedication is exemplified by her winning Chief Outsiders ‘Living Our Values’ and ‘Trust Over Time’ awards.”

According to company leaders, a key element of Chief Outsiders’ success is understanding what each person in the organization loves to do. Knowing where they excel, they help them expand their role in that area and industry. Hence, they continue to leverage the new Area Managing Partner’s strengths to keep the focus on client success as the company’s network of marketing consultants grows.

Chief Outsiders Area Managing Partner Role

According to Chief Outsiders’ leadership, the Area Managing Partner’s role is vital to the firm's growth. AMPs are responsible for developing and executing sales plans to drive new business growth by identifying, developing, and closing revenue opportunities. This involves generating a consistent pipeline of qualified leads, conducting needs analyses, delivering compelling solution proposals, and negotiating and closing new engagements.

AMPs work collaboratively with the firm's Managing Partners, CMOs, and CSOs to ensure successful pursuit and execution of opportunities by committing a minimum of 33% of their efforts to sales activities. Success in this role relies heavily on the AMP's ability to develop and leverage effective referral networks.

Professional Services Marketing Leadership

In addition to her new responsibilities as Area Managing Partner, Baker works with CEOs primarily at consulting and professional services firms and mission-driven for-profit and nonprofit organizations to reposition brands, develop brand strategy, and build high-performance teams. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Head of Marketing and Communication for Cambridge Systematics, Baker aligned brand perception and aspiration, leading the dramatic reformulation of brand positioning and visual brand while earning an industry award for brand flexibility. And as Head of Marketing and Communication at PCG Public Partnerships, she built credibility and a longstanding, positive reputation by managing and overcoming a public-facing crisis. In each of these and other roles she developed strategy, led marketing, and defined and managed the growth portfolio from a position of thought leadership and innovation.

Baker’s executive marketing experience also includes Chief Communication Officer for Public Health Management Corporation, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist at DuPont, and Founder and Consultant at DWB Strategies. Prior to her successful marketing career, Baker earned a BA in English from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

