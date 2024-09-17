Sticker Mule CEO Launches StickerPAC To Stop Political Hate

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule , launched StickerPAC, an innovative new Political Action Committee that gives away uplifting stickers in response to the recent anti-Trump hate. Constantino committed $2.5 million to fund StickerPac .



Constantino, who made headlines in July for addressing anti-Trump hate , continues to publicly stand against what he sees as dangerous levels of divisiveness in the U.S. After the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Constantino reiterated his concerns in a new statement on X , calling for key figures, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Jack Dorsey, to take responsibility for fanning the flames of anti-Trump hate.

According to Constantino, “I’m giving away 500,000 sticker packs to help stop the absurd hate that’s been stirred up against President Trump and his supporters by the media and, unfortunately, many in his political opposition.”

StickerPAC leverages a forthcoming service from Sticker Mule that will allow anyone to run fully automated giveaways. The service has been tested by Russell Brand and Sticker Mule itself.

“Influential Trump supporters fear speaking up because of media and social media backlash. I hope StickerPAC enables kind-hearted people to speak up, in a respectful way, to stop the hate and restore unity to America,” said Constantino.

Donald Trump is the first candidate supported by StickerPac. Others may follow but Mr. Constantino is very selective about who he chooses to support.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we’re powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

