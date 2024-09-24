Splashtop Grows Foxpass New Business 62% Since Acquisition

CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced a 62% increase in new Foxpass business following its acquisition last year. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop secures corporate Wi-Fi networks from access by unauthorized users and cyberattacks, providing customers with a path to zero trust and compliance with critical federal mandates, regulations, and cybersecurity insurance requirements. After investing in the Foxpass roadmap, Splashtop has expanded the solution to international markets, developed a presence in the education sector, and launched new features and integrations to enhance value for Foxpass customers.

Unlocking the Education Sector

According to ThreatDown’s 2024 State of Ranso m ware in Education report, cyber and ransomware attacks on educational institutions surged 70% in 2023—underscoring the importance of arming educational institutions with security measures that protect systems and prevent breaches. Following its acquisition of Foxpass, Splashtop invested in developing solutions benefiting the education sector, enabling institutions to enforce internet safety for students and meet new federal mandates to advance towards zero trust architectures. These roadmap decisions resulted in a surge of growth in the sector, with educational institutions accounting for 27% of the product’s pipeline today.

“We made the crucial transition to PKI certificate-based authentication for our Wi-Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless,” said Mike Good, Network Administrator of LL Schools. “Their cloud-based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.”

Expansion into Global Markets

Splashtop’s acquisition of Foxpass was an important step in the company’s vision of simplifying security and flexibility for IT operations. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solutions enable IT administrators within enterprise and midsize businesses to instantly authenticate users and simplify workflows through automation and integrations. The solution features internationally recognized ISO certification and SOC-2 and GDPR compliance, enabling a global rollout to Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific. This international expansion accounted for a 10% boost in new business growth for the line of business.

Available Features and Integrations

To accommodate its growing customer base and align with market needs, Splashtop continues to invest in the Foxpass Cloud RADIUS product capabilities, which include:

Extended Access Control for “BYOD” Environments —Foxpass Cloud RADIUS now offers bring-your-own-device (BYOD) installers to extend access control to unmanaged BYOD devices and create a secure passwordless connection using certificate-based authentication.

—Foxpass Cloud RADIUS now offers bring-your-own-device (BYOD) installers to extend access control to unmanaged BYOD devices and create a secure passwordless connection using certificate-based authentication. Microsoft Intune Integration —By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Intune, users can achieve certificate-based authentication through Microsoft’s Cloud PKI solution or Foxpass certificates while enjoying simplified deployment and maintenance.

—By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Intune, users can achieve certificate-based authentication through Microsoft’s Cloud PKI solution or Foxpass certificates while enjoying simplified deployment and maintenance. Secure Authentication— Passwordless certificate-based and traditional password authentication provides administrators with effective control over user and device access (including BYOD), essential for large geographical spaces and campus environments.

Passwordless certificate-based and traditional password authentication provides administrators with effective control over user and device access (including BYOD), essential for large geographical spaces and campus environments. Intuitive Design & Interoperability— Seamless integration with major mobile device management providers (Intune, Addigy and Jamf) and Single Sign-On providers (Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD) enables setup in as little as 10 minutes.

Seamless integration with major mobile device management providers (Intune, Addigy and Jamf) and Single Sign-On providers (Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD) enables setup in as little as 10 minutes. Automated Bulk Onboarding— Bulk provisioning and deprovisioning such as for new and graduating classes are streamlined, enabling IT teams to efficiently scale up or down without increased workload or errors.

Bulk provisioning and deprovisioning such as for new and graduating classes are streamlined, enabling IT teams to efficiently scale up or down without increased workload or errors. Robust Security & Compliance—Organizations can meet strict cybersecurity insurance requirements to mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches and comply with standards including COPPA, CIPA, FERPA, OC2, ISO27001, HIPAA, and PCI.

“Navigating the landscape of ransomware and cybersecurity can be a daunting process, and in a constantly evolving remote and hybrid world, organizations across the globe need intelligent and protected access to Wi-Fi networks, virtual endpoints, and company resources,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. “Splashtop’s acquisition of Foxpass and expansion of existing features and capabilities demonstrates our commitment to simplifying security for organizations navigating the challenges of today‘s cyber threat landscape. Our recent momentum demonstrates Splashtop is leading the way in providing customers with a comprehensive remote access and security offering.”

For more information on Foxpass Cloud RADIUS or Splashtop’s remote desktop access and remote support solutions, please visit splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com.

Attachment