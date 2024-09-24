Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo Announces Conference and Exhibit Updates

Added industry leading speakers, new event features, and 80 total exhibitors and partners



Conference and Expo Takes Place October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo, the largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband industry produced by Questex’s Fierce Network and TIA: Telecommunications Industry Association, reveals the addition of industry leading speakers to the conference program, new event features, and a total of 80 exhibitors and partners. The event is bringing service providers, industry partners, and a diverse array of stakeholders including academic institutions, local, state and federal government leaders together to discuss the future of broadband in the U.S. and the concerted effort needed to successfully bridge the digital divide. Broadband Nation Expo takes place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Register here.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible support our event has received from the industry,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader at Questex Technology Group. “With over 110 speakers and nearly 80 companies committed, a 45% increase in participation compared to last year, this is a remarkable milestone. It reflects the momentum in our industry as we continue striving to bridge the digital divide.”

"We have an impressive agenda planned, featuring two and a half days filled with in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in fiber and wireless technologies, comprehensive strategies for achieving nationwide connectivity, and the cultivation of a skilled broadband workforce," said Dave Stehlin, CEO TIA. "The collaboration between the NTIA, state broadband offices, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), workforce development agencies, and community colleges is intensifying, and we appreciate their commitment to sharing critical insights that are essential for ensuring universal connectivity."

New speakers added to the Conference program across industry, states, education and government:

William Arbuckle, US Department of Commerce, NTIA

Joshua Breitbart, ConnectALL Office, Empire State Development

Rick Cimerman, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association

David Eckard, Nokia

Kristen Engebretsen, Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition

Kevin Gallagher, Accenture

Kendra Jo Grindle, Maine Connectivity Authority

Bryan W. Horn, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

Dr. Chandler LeBoeuf, Ed.D., CWD. CFRE, Louisiana Community and Technical College System

Maria Popo, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Erin Scarborough, AT&T

Jeremy Sieffert, AT&T

Catherine Frugé Starghill, Esq., New Jersey Community College Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development (NJCCCWED)

Kwame Trotman, Verizon

Peter Voderberg, Broadband Ohio, Ohio Department of Development

Nate Walowitz, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments

Additional highlights of Broadband Nation Expo:

Broadband Nation Start-Up Pitch Contest: where innovative ideas meet the future of connectivity! This exciting event brings together entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts to showcase groundbreaking solutions aimed at enhancing broadband access and technology. Participants will have the chance to pitch their start-up concepts to a panel of judges, including seasoned investors and leaders in the broadband industry.



Broadband Nation Awards: This program celebrates outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology and individual contributions across the broadband sector. The program will feature winners in 17 categories who will be announced on the Innovation Stage.



Broadband Nation Connect gives attendees the opportunity to connect with 30 technology leaders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers across the U.S. Learn more here.

This event is poised to foster unparalleled networking opportunities and high-level discussions. Networking opportunities include an Exclusive Invitation Only VIP Reception hosted by Zayo, Exhibition Kick-off Party, Networking Lunch and Awards Ceremony, Exhibition Networking Reception, the Broadband Nation Expo event app and more.



For further details and registration, please visit Broadband Nation Expo. Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X. Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

