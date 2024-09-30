Coalesce Joins Snowflake for Snowflake World Tour 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C oalesce , the data transformation company, is participating in Snowflake World Tour 2024 to showcase how its data transformation platform simplifies and scales data management within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive hands-on training and demos to ensure their organizations and data are ready for the era of AI.

Coalesce is making stops in 14 World Tour cities: Atlanta, Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Bogota, Chicago, Dallas, London, Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Stockholm, Sydney, and Toronto. On select stops, Coalesce will be presenting with customers and strategic partners, including Boels, DigBI, ESRI, Group 1001, Heraeus, HUB International, Mitre 10, Shane Co., and others.

“We’re thrilled to join this year’s Snowflake World Tour with many of our joint customers and share their success stories,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “This is an amazing opportunity to connect with the community and address how they can build a strong data foundation that enables integrating relevant AI use cases in the enterprise.”

For the second year in a row, joint Coalesce and Snowflake customers will share how two best-in-class platforms have helped them boost their data teams’ productivity and directly impact their businesses as they work to successfully integrate AI use cases.

Snowflake World Tour attendees in several cities, including Amsterdam , Auckland, Paris , Stockholm , and Sydney , will have the opportunity to attend a Coalesce Hands-On Lab and learn how to build and manage Snowflake Cortex LLM functions in just a few steps.

“Coalesce and Snowflake have had a transformative impact on our data and unlocking insights to be used within our business,” said Quintus van Wyk, Enterprise Data Architect at Mitre 10 NZ. “Leveraging these powerful platforms has enabled us to build and scale our data foundation with efficiency and speed we never thought possible. We look forward to sharing how we were able to bring apps and AI together to boost productivity for not just the data team, but the entire organization.”

Coalesce is a Snowflake Ready Technology and a Premier Technology Partner. Coalesce is also part of the Snowflake Partner Connect Ecosystem , making its data transformation capabilities easily accessible from Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

“We’re excited to partner with Coalesce again for the 2024 World Tour. Data transformations are a critical component of a data strategy, especially as organizations look to utilize AI,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “This is a great opportunity for our customers to see Coalesce and Snowflake in action and learn how they can use both together.”

For more information on the Snowflake World Tour or to register for an event, please visit: coalesce.io/events/snowflake-world-tour .

Resources:

About Coalesce

Coalesce revolutionizes data transformations to accelerate the delivery of data projects. Recognizing data transformation’s critical role in the analytics lifecycle, we’ve created an inclusive developer platform that automates most SQL coding without sacrificing flexibility. Our platform boosts data team efficiency tenfold, allowing faster data pipeline development while empowering organizations to concentrate on extracting maximum value from their data. Discover more at Coalesce.io .

Media Contact

Aleks Todorova

Sr. Director, Corp Communications

pr@coalesce.io