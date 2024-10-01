Allsup Health Insurance Expert Highlights Key Medicare Changes For Benefits Enrollment Season

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Medicare open enrollment period approaches, Allsup health insurance expert Bethany Cissell highlights the most important updates for this season. Allsup is a nationwide provider of Social Security disability representation, as well as healthcare benefits services through Allsup Benefits Coordination. Significant changes are set to take effect in 2025 that will transform healthcare coverage for millions of Medicare beneficiaries, explained Cissell, director and healthcare benefits expert for Allsup, an employer-provided service offering comparisons of Medicare and employer coverage.

These health insurance developments highlight the important step of comparing Medicare with employer healthcare coverage for individuals who work past age 65, Cissell said. “It’s important for older workers to pay attention,” Cissell said. “With changes like caps on prescription costs and expanded services for mental health and caregivers, the new rules mark a continuation of significant Medicare overhauls and improved value in recent years.” Driven by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, these modifications aim to alleviate financial burdens and improve access to essential services.

Cissell outlined the following top five Medicare changes that beneficiaries can expect in 2025:

Simplified Medicare Part D Structure. Beginning in 2025, Medicare Part D will simplify its prescription drug coverage. The new structure replaces the old multi-phase system with a straightforward $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs, ensuring predictable expenses and eliminating the need to navigate various payment stages.

Beginning in 2025, Medicare Part D will simplify its prescription drug coverage. The new structure replaces the old multi-phase system with a straightforward $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs, ensuring predictable expenses and eliminating the need to navigate various payment stages. New Midyear Statements for Medicare Advantage. Starting in 2025, Medicare Advantage plans will provide midyear statements detailing unused benefits, such as for dental, vision and fitness services. This new requirement will help beneficiaries make the most of their plan’s offerings, Cissell explained.

Starting in 2025, Medicare Advantage plans will provide midyear statements detailing unused benefits, such as for dental, vision and fitness services. This new requirement will help beneficiaries make the most of their plan’s offerings, Cissell explained. Expanded Medication Access. Medicare Part D will cover more medications, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro that are prescribed for conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This change improves access to drugs that may also be used for weight management.

Medicare Part D will cover more medications, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro that are prescribed for conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. This change improves access to drugs that may also be used for weight management. Changes to Medicare Advantage Plans. Medicare Advantage (MA) plans will see potential changes in premiums, coverage and out-of-pocket costs in 2025. Beneficiaries should review plans carefully, especially if they are in zero-premium plans, to understand any adjustments in benefits. Beneficiaries who shop carefully and review their options can realize savings with their plan choices during open enrollment, Cissell explained.

Medicare Advantage (MA) plans will see potential changes in premiums, coverage and out-of-pocket costs in 2025. Beneficiaries should review plans carefully, especially if they are in zero-premium plans, to understand any adjustments in benefits. Beneficiaries who shop carefully and review their options can realize savings with their plan choices during open enrollment, Cissell explained. Increased Mental Health Provider Access. In 2025, more mental health professionals, including marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors, will be able to enroll as Medicare providers. This will expand access to mental health services, which is critical given the growing need for these services among older adults. This change represents a significant step toward improving overall mental health care for Medicare beneficiaries.

Prepare for Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period for 2025 coverage runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2024. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to review their current plans and consider how these changes could affect their coverage.

For more information about healthcare benefits coordination for your employee population, including incorporating Medicare plan selection into your benefits programs and cost-savings opportunities, email allsuphealthcare@allsup.com or call 1-866-521-7655.

Find more at AllsupLLC.com under “Health Insurance Benefits Coordination Services.”

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

