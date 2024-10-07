fullthrottle.ai™️ Secures Patent for SafeMatch™️: Privacy-First Attribution Connecting Ad Exposures to Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a leader in privacy-first data solutions, today announced the issuance of a patent for its proprietary SafeMatch ™️ technology, a groundbreaking method for connecting ad exposures to actions and outcomes using anonymous browser data. The patent, titled US 12,051,083 B2, protects the company’s advanced techniques in anonymous data processing, which enable precise household-level targeting and audience insights while respecting user privacy preferences. This patent represents a major milestone in fullthrottle.ai’s commitment to building robust, privacy-centric marketing tools for a cookieless future.

SafeMatch™️ technology allows fullthrottle.ai ™️ to assign unique identifiers to anonymous browser sessions, analyze key session data, and connect this data to ensuing user actions without infringing on user privacy. The method processes anonymized session data, including URLs accessed, session timestamps, and other metadata and links this information to a household address, enabling marketers to connect targeting strategies to outcomes in a privacy-compliant manner.

This patent is the most recent in a series of patents secured by fullthrottle.ai™️ to help marketers deploy more effective data-driven advertising campaigns. fullthrottle.ai™ was previously issued a patent to power a method of securely transforming online audiences on a website into household-level audiences using cookieless technology. The company was also awarded a patent to support a technology that determines the impact of video and audio on household behavior and action. The most recent patent determines the level of engagement between an identified household and real business transactions associated with them. Together, these intellectual properties underscore fullthrottle.ai’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge, privacy-first, first-party data-driven marketing solutions.

“SafeMatch™️ represents a significant advancement in privacy-first technology,” said Amol Waishampayan, Chief Product Officer at fullthrottle.ai™️. “This patent allows us to deliver highly targeted campaigns—that take into account which impressions actually drive business outcomes—without compromising user privacy. As marketers move into a cookieless future, we’re excited to provide solutions that ensure they can continue to target their audiences effectively and responsibly.”

SafeMatch™️ enhances first-party data strategies by enabling marketers to analyze anonymous user profiles and link audiences to outcomes. This allows businesses to build actionable insights about how users interact with their websites and campaigns, while respecting privacy preferences and complying with data protection regulations.

About fullthrottle.ai™:

fullthrottle.ai™ is a first-party data-powered technology company that solves for the challenges of accelerating signal loss in the marketplace. Powered by patented technology, fullthrottle.ai’s platform empowers agencies, media companies, brands, publishers, and AdTech partners to create and deploy their own data assets and more effectively identify and target prospects, measure outcomes, and drive incremental value—all in one place. fullthrottle.ai's technology helps companies turn website visitors into addressable households and actionable, in-market leads. The company helps businesses leverage first-party data throughout the customer lifecycle from exposure to attribution, delivering a complete end-to-end marketing solution. fullthrottle.ai™ is trusted by over 6,000 businesses across the United States who are transforming their data into real business results.