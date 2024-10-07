Europe Generative AI Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 59.0 Bn By 2033, At 37.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

Hamburg, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Europe Generative AI Market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 59.0 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 37.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Generative AI is a tool that allows users to quickly develop new content from many inputs like text, images, sounds, & more. These AI models use neural networks to find patterns in current data & generate fresh content.

In Europe, it plays a significant role in the development of the region through the use of advanced technologies

Dive Into The Market Dynamics With Our Free Pdf Sample Report, Highlighting Trends, Drivers, And Restraints. Gain A Competitive Advantage Now! - https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-generative-ai-market/request-sample/

Important Insights

The Europe Generative AI Market is expected to grow by USD 54.4 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 37.0% .

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of . The Text segment is set to lead in 2024 significantly & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The Cloud segment is set to dominate the Europe Generative AI Market in 2024.

The media & entertainment segment is anticipated to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Europe Generative AI Market.

Europe Generative AI Market: Trends

Rise of Multimodal AI : Increase in the adoption of AI models that handle multiple media types, like text, images, and audio, improving interactive and immersive experiences.

: Increase in the adoption of AI models that handle multiple media types, like text, images, and audio, improving interactive and immersive experiences. AI in Green Tech : Growing focus on the usage of AI for sustainability and energy efficiency, aligning with Europe’s green initiatives & climate goals.

: Growing focus on the usage of AI for sustainability and energy efficiency, aligning with Europe’s green initiatives & climate goals. Ethical AI Development : A trend towards prioritizing ethical AI practices, with a focus on lowering bias and ensuring transparency in AI systems.

: A trend towards prioritizing ethical AI practices, with a focus on lowering bias and ensuring transparency in AI systems. AI-Powered Automation: Expanding the use of generative AI for automating tasks in industries like customer service, content creation, and manufacturing, driving efficiency and innovation.

Europe Generative AI Market: Competitive Landscape

The European Generative AI market features a dynamic mix of technology leaders and innovative startups building advanced AI models for applications like content creation and automation. Major collaborations between tech companies and research institutions are also fostering innovation and enhancing AI capabilities across the region.

Some of the major players in the market include Microsoft Corp, IBM, Oracle, Helsing, DeepL, Aleph Alpha, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Microsoft Corp

IBM

Oracle

Helsing

DeepL

Aleph Alpha

Deepmind

Graphcore

Twenty BN

Mistral AI

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-generative-ai-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Europe Generative AI Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 59.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 37.0% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Software, By Software Deployment, By Data Modality, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage Europe

Segment Analysis

Text-based data is driving growth in Europe's generative AI market in 2024 by improving communication, personalization, and operations. Businesses highly adopt AI-driven solutions for tasks like translation, summarization, and sentiment analysis, boosting the need for natural language processing (NLP) technologies that analyze large text volumes.

In addition, code as a data modality accelerates market expansion by enabling AI to generate, debug, and optimize software. AI-driven coding tools enhance productivity, reduce errors, and speed up innovation across industries like tech, finance, and manufacturing, further fueling growth in Europe’s generative AI market.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/europe-generative-ai-market/

Europe Generative AI Market Segmentation

By Software

Rule-based Models

Statistical Models

Deep Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks

Transformer Model

Others

By Software Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Data Modality

Text Text Generation Text-based Chatbots Text Summarization Text Translation Others

Image Image Generation Image Captioning Image Editing & Enhancement Others

Video Video Generation Video Editing & Enhancement Video Annotation Others

Audio & Speech Text-to-Speech Speech Recognition & Transcription Music Generation Others

Code Code Generation Code Documentation Code Translation & Transpilation Others



By Application

Business Intelligence & Visualization Sales Intelligence Marketing Intelligence Finance Intelligence Human Resource Intelligence Operation Intelligence

Content Management Content Generation Content Curation, Tagging & Categorization Digital Marketing Media Editing

Synthetic Data Management Synthetic Data Augmentation Synthetic Data Training

Search & Discovery General Search Insight Generation

Automation & Integration Personalization & Recommendation Systems Customer Experience Management Application Development & API Integration Cybersecurity Intelligence Generative AI Design Others



By End User

BFSI Fraud Detection Customer Service Risk Management Personalized Financial Services Document Automation

Healthcare & Life Sciences Medical Imaging Drug Discovery Personalized Medicine Patient Care Administrative Automation

Media & Entertainment Content Generation Personalization Visual Effects Interactive Entertainment

Construction & Real Estate Design & Planning Project Management Building Information Modeling Property Valuation Smart Building

Transportation & Logistics Route Optimization Fleet Management Supply Chain Logistics Autonomous Vehicles

IT & ITES Software Development IT Operations Customer Support Business Intelligence Cloud Services

Energy & Utilities Demand Forecasting Grid Management Renewable Energy Energy Efficiency Smart Metering

Telecommunication Network Optimization Customer Experience Fraud Detection Service Automation Content Delivery

Government & Defense Surveillance Cybersecurity Resource Allocation Public Services Military Applications

Manufacturing Design Automation Predictive Maintenance Quality Control Supply Chain Optimization

Retail & E-commerce Product Optimization Fleet Management Building Information Modeling Property Valuation Smart Building

Other

Europe Generative AI Market: Driver



Advanced AI Solutions Demand : The increase in the need for AI-driven natural language processing & generation across applications like content creation, virtual assistants, and sentiment analysis.

: The increase in the need for AI-driven natural language processing & generation across applications like content creation, virtual assistants, and sentiment analysis. Multimodal AI Expansion : Growth in multimodal generative models that handle text, images, and audio, improving user experiences and driving innovation.

: Growth in multimodal generative models that handle text, images, and audio, improving user experiences and driving innovation. Government Support and Funding : Strong government policies & financial backing across Europe, support AI integration in various sectors.

: Strong government policies & financial backing across Europe, support AI integration in various sectors. Startup Ecosystem and R&D: A thriving startup scene and strong research and development initiatives, mainly in leading countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

Europe Generative AI Market: Restraints

Data Privacy Regulations : Strict data protection laws, like GDPR, create challenges for AI development and deployment, mainly in handling sensitive data.

: Strict data protection laws, like GDPR, create challenges for AI development and deployment, mainly in handling sensitive data. High Development Costs : The higher investment needed for developing and maintaining advanced AI models can be a barrier, mainly for smaller companies and startups.

: The higher investment needed for developing and maintaining advanced AI models can be a barrier, mainly for smaller companies and startups. Talent Shortage : A shortage of skilled AI professionals across Europe limits the pace of AI adoption and innovation.

: A shortage of skilled AI professionals across Europe limits the pace of AI adoption and innovation. Ethical and Bias Concerns: Ethical issues & concerns regarding AI bias create challenges in gaining public trust and regulatory approval for generative AI solutions.

Europe Generative AI Market: Opportunities

Industry-Specific AI Applications : A higher potential for generative AI in specialized sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, providing customized solutions and efficiencies.

: A higher potential for generative AI in specialized sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, providing customized solutions and efficiencies. Cross-Border Collaborations : Opportunities for innovation through partnerships between European countries, using diverse expertise and shared research initiatives.

: Opportunities for innovation through partnerships between European countries, using diverse expertise and shared research initiatives. Expansion in Multimodal AI : Growth in demand for multimodal generative models that integrate text, images, and audio, driving innovation in content creation and virtual assistance.

: Growth in demand for multimodal generative models that integrate text, images, and audio, driving innovation in content creation and virtual assistance. EU-Funded Initiatives: Access to significant EU funding for AI research and development, helping startups, and accelerating AI adoption across many industries.

European Countries Analysis

In the European Generative AI market, the UK, Germany, and France are leading in innovation and adoption. The UK leads in AI R&D, driven by strong investments & a vibrant startup ecosystem.

Further, Germany uses AI for development in the manufacturing and automotive sectors, while France integrates AI into healthcare and media, supported by favorable government policies.

Moreover, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Hungary are also progressing, focusing on digital transformation and AI research. This diverse landscape makes Europe a dynamic and promising market for generative AI growth.

Get Immediate Access to a Sample Report at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-generative-ai-market/request-sample/





By Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Browse More Related Reports

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Generator Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2024 , with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% through 2033, pushing the market value to USD 54.0 billion.

, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate through 2033, pushing the market value to The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Aviation Market is projected to hit USD 3.0 billion in 2024 , expanding at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2024 to 2033, reaching a value of USD 52.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.

, expanding at a from 2024 to 2033, reaching a value of by the end of the forecast period. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Generator Market is estimated to achieve USD 706.6 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 20.6% through 2033, resulting in a market valuation of USD 3,831.8 million.

in 2024, with a through 2033, resulting in a market valuation of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Logistics Market is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of 47.5% , and is projected to reach a market value of USD 599.5 billion by 2033.

by 2024, growing at an impressive , and is projected to reach a market value of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Generator Market is set to reach USD 419.2 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 18.1% , resulting in a market value of USD 1,880.3 million by 2033.

in 2024, with a projected , resulting in a market value of by 2033. The U.S. Generative AI Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 9.6 billion in 2024, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 38.4%, reaching USD 179.4 billion by 2033.

Recent Developments in the Europe Generative AI Market

June 2024: Amazon unveiled that its sellers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom can gain from innovations that use the power of generative AI to greatly simplify the process of product listing creation as well as enrich current product listings to better resonate with customers and help drive sales

Amazon unveiled that its sellers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom can gain from innovations that use the power of generative AI to greatly simplify the process of product listing creation as well as enrich current product listings to better resonate with customers and help drive sales June 2024: EBU reported a strategic paper for generative artificial intelligence (AI) and media., created to support its Members to implement AI tools knowledgeably, efficiently, and in the best interests of audiences.

EBU reported a strategic paper for generative artificial intelligence (AI) and media., created to support its Members to implement AI tools knowledgeably, efficiently, and in the best interests of audiences. January 2024: The Dutch government provided a vision of generative AI, where the government focuses on the urgent need to take action with a view to the opportunities and challenges of this disruptive & at the same time, promising technology.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR)

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.