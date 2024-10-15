Wellspring Accelerates Growth Trajectory with Key C-Suite Appointments Following Sopheon Acquisition

Arvada, CO, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring, the world’s leading provider of Tech Transfer, Intellectual Property Management, and Innovation Management software solutions, today announced significant leadership appointments following its recent acquisition of Sopheon, a major player in enterprise innovation management solutions.

These strategic hires are set to enhance Wellspring’s position as a leader across the innovation management ecosystem. The newly appointed leadership team, composed of industry veterans with deep expertise in technology, is expected to spearhead these efforts.

"Wellspring is thrilled to announce three new leaders joining its executive team to drive our ambitious growth plans and support the next generation of products," said Sean Downs, CEO of Wellspring.

At Wellspring, we recognize that innovation is at a crossroads, and we are leaning into that change to bring revolutionary technology that shapes the future of innovation. Our solutions empower organizations to unlock new possibilities, streamline operations, and drive impactful change.”

Jacob Chappell, Chief Revenue Officer



Jacob brings over two decades of experience in scaling companies and executing successful go-to-market strategies that maximize revenue potential in the SaaS industry. As a seasoned revenue leader, Jacob has strong track record of driving revenue growth and building scalable, repeatable systems in very competitive markets. Most recently, Chappell led the go-to-market and revenue organization at SOCi, where he joined the founders and took the company from startup to over $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). His experience in managing the entire customer lifecycle, domestically and internationally, will be instrumental in propelling Wellspring’s growth trajectory. Jacob will be focusing on upleveling Wellspring’s go-to market functions and aligning with marketing to open up even more sales opportunities and drive long-term growth.

Sean Reiter, Chief Marketing Officer



With over 20 years of experience, Sean Reiter has a proven track record of driving exceptional growth in high-growth SaaS technology companies. At a leading ecommerce technology company, he spearheaded a marketing strategy that increased ARR 6x in just four years. Before that, Sean led a high-performance marketing team at Pushpay, a donor management platform for nonprofit organizations, where ARR grew from under $10 million to over $100 million during his time there. His expertise in building and leading marketing organizations positions him to elevate Wellspring’s marketing efforts, continuing his legacy of rapid growth and innovation. At Wellspring, Sean will be focused on building a full-funnel marketing program to drive demand generation and a unified innovation brand story across the business.

Scott Lindeman, Chief Financial Officer

Scott brings a wealth of SaaS growth experience, providing expertise in sophisticated forecasting, cash management, and SaaS metrics. Scott led the finance teams at Degreed and Domo, where he played a pivotal role in scaling tremendous top-line growth, raised over $500M, and built high-performing accounting and finance teams. He has integrated twenty-five acquisitions during his career, totaling over $11 billion. Lindeman is skilled in going public, including an IPO and a secondary offering totaling $700 million. He will leverage his deep financial acumen and expertise in scaling operations to drive Wellspring’s global strategic growth. Scott will be focused on streamlining financial processes, optimizing existing ones, and working across the business to fuel growth.

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the world's leading provider of Tech Transfer, Intellectual Property Management, and Innovation Management software and solutions for corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wellspring helps clients succeed in today's innovation economy by coordinating global R&D and innovation programs – managing research and Intellectual Property portfolios, scouting emerging technologies, finding innovation partners, commercializing inventions, and managing comprehensive innovation ecosystems. Wellspring partners with prominent clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Mondelēz International, and BASF. Wellspring supports its customers’ strategic initiatives and drives significant growth and efficiency.

