Companies partnering to improve plant-based cheese options

Burnaby, B.C., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the race to meet the growing demand for new protein options, the ability to match the taste, texture, price and nutrition characteristics of their traditional counterparts is key to unlocking new markets around the world. Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a project focused on improving these characteristics in a variety of plant-based cheese products.

Project partners Daiya Foods, Ingredion, Ingredion Plant Based Protein Specialties (IPBPS) and Lovingly Made Flour Mills are combining their expertise to use Canadian pulses, such as pea and fava, in the development of new protein ingredients and plant-based cheeses. By focusing on improving the products’ taste, texture and nutrition factors while reducing their price, the partners will be helping make them more accessible and appealing to Canadian families.

“By leveraging technology and Canadian crops, this project is helping to increase the appeal, diversity and accessibility of plant-based cheeses and dairy alternatives for consumers, both at home and abroad,” says the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “The increase in production and consumption of plant protein ingredients further supports the financial, technological and ecological sustainability of Canada’s food sector.”

The co-investment by Protein Industries Canada and the project partners is another step toward helping the ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bioproducts sector reach its $25 billion potential. At the end of the project, the partners’ innovative ingredients and food products—derived from Canadian sources—will not only help increase the supply and diversity of sustainable food products, but also help boost the country’s GDP while creating new jobs for Canadians.

“The value of investing in these companies lies in the outcomes of projects like this one,” Protein Industries Canada CFO Kassandra Quayle said. “This investment is providing benefits to all of Canada. It’s strengthening our economy, and providing our families with new, great-tasting less expensive food options.”

Throughout the project, Ingredion and IPBPS will turn Canadian pulses into functional ingredients for use in Daiya’s plant-based cheeses. At the same time, Lovingly Made Flour Mills will develop extruded pulse ingredients for use in Daiya’s products.

The combined expertise of the partners will allow Daiya to include higher levels of protein in their products, helping meet the growing global demand for new and increased sources of protein.

“At Daiya, our goal has always been to create plant-based products that deliver the same taste and texture experience as traditional dairy. This collaboration allows us to improve the nutritional profile of our cheeses while ensuring they match the flavour and quality that consumers expect from dairy products. By incorporating Canadian pulses and advancing our fermentation technology, we’re excited to bring even better-tasting, protein-rich options to the table that are accessible to all Canadian families,” said Daiya Foods Director of Advanced Research & Technology Jamie Siu.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Protein Industries Canada and Daiya, leaders in the plant-based food industry. Together, we aim to deliver pulse-based proteins and flours that will pave the way for the next generation of plant-based cheese products, offering superior taste, texture, and nutrition,” said Jeff Billig, Vice President & General Manager of Protein Fortification at Ingredion Incorporated. “By providing Daiya with expertise and ingredients, we will significantly enhance the value of the Canadian plant-based protein sector.”

“At Lovingly Made Flour Mills, we are proud to be part of a collaborative effort that is paving the way for more sustainable, nutritious and delicious food options. By developing innovative pulse-based ingredients and collaborating to develop delicious and functional alternative-dairy products, we’re contributing to the evolution of plant-based foods. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to help bring plant-based cheeses to the next level, making them more accessible to families across Canada and beyond,” said Lovingly Made Flour Mills CEO Heidi Dutton.

A combined total of $16 million has been invested into the project, with Protein Industries Canada committing $5.8 million and the partners together committing the remainder.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-products sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

About Daiya Foods

Daiya Foods is a passionate champion for delicious dairy-free foods and was founded in 2008 in Vancouver, Canada out of a love for good, cheesy food that everyone can enjoy. Today, as an agile industry leader across North America, Daiya is one of the founding members of The Plant-Based Foods Association US and the Plant-Based Foods of Canada Association.

The company’s growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese-style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has expanded with great success into cheese-forward products like pizza, Mac & Cheeze, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya’s products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, or follow us Instagram and TikTok.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest company news.

About Ingredion Plant Based Protein Specialties

Ingredion Plant Based Protein Specialties (Canada), Inc., a member of the Ingredion group of companies, is located in Vanscoy, Sask., and manufactures pulse-based ingredients with improved functionality.

About Lovingly Made Flour Mills

Founded in 2018, Lovingly Made Flour Mills stands as Canada’s leading dry fractionation plant, specializing in the transformation of pulse crops into high-quality food ingredients. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, they have established themselves as pioneers in the industry, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and expertise to deliver premium products to their customers. In 2023, they expanded their operations by acquiring Canada’s premier protein extrusion plant, further solidifying their position as a leader in the market. Located in close proximity to the growing regions of pea and faba bean, as well as key breeding programs, knowledge and research centers, their facilities are strategically positioned to maximize efficiency and quality. Their dedicated team is passionate about driving forward the pulse industry, contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

