Tunnel to Towers and Gerald Peters Announce Limited Edition Breitling Timepiece

Staten Island, New York, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Gerald Peters, along with Breitling, today announced the Limited Edition Tunnel to Towers Foundation Endurance Pro Watch.

The custom timepiece includes the Tunnel to Towers Foundation logo on the dial and caseback. The 44.0mm watch features a white inner bezel and comes with two straps, one red and one blue.

Watches are available for pre-order only. A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to have collaborated with such an outstanding Foundation, Tunnel to Towers. Our company is rooted in strong community values, which my father instilled in us for over 40 years. Working with a Foundation headquartered in my hometown of Staten Island, knowing that it has bettered the lives of others around the nation, is truly amazing. We are ecstatic to have created this Limited Edition Breitling Endurance Pro watch to support the Foundation's mission to honor the sacrifice of our nation's heroes,” said Gerald Amerosi Jr., Vice President of Gerald Peters.

“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation would like to thank Gerald Peters, a company from our hometown of Staten Island, built upon the importance of family and community. Their entire team understands our dedication to serving America’s greatest heroes and their families, and ensuring our nation Never Forgets the heroism shown on September 11, 2001. We are so excited to work together with Gerald Peters and Breitling on this stunning timepiece,” said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

For more information, visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

About Gerald Peters

For over 40 years and two generations, Gerald Peters has been servicing the Staten Island and tri-state community with the best of the jewelry industry. Truly a family-owned and operated business, Gerald Peters has dedicated its mission to providing its customers with the highest quality and craftsmanship of fine jewelry and watches. Established in 1982 in Caesar's Bay Bazaar in Brooklyn by Jerry Amerosi Sr., what was once known as Goldmine began as a single showcase of children's charms. Today, Gerald Peters is operated by brothers Gerald and Peter Amerosi. Gerald Peters is Staten Island's only Official Rolex Jeweler and offers a collection of the industry's best designer timepieces, as well as bridal and fashion jewelry. Gerald Peters is set to open a new two-story Staten Island Flagship location in Spring 2025 .







