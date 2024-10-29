Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo Unites Industry and Government Leaders to Bring Broadband to Every Home in America

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo, the largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband industry, brought service providers, industry partners, and a diverse array of stakeholders including academic institutions, local, state and federal government leaders together to discuss the future of broadband in the U.S. and the concerted effort needed to successfully bridge the digital divide. Broadband Nation Expo took place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Broadband Nation Expo has been created in collaboration with Fierce Network (formerly Fierce Telecom, the telecommunications industry's daily monitor) and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world.

Broadband Nation Expo delivered a robust and dynamic agenda tailored for all stakeholders. The program included in-depth sessions on innovative funding strategies, grant requirements, cost effective technology options and deployment strategies as well as workforce development to support broadband initiatives across the states and territories.

Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Fierce Network said, "Broadband Nation Expo has been an exceptional event, where thought leaders and industry pioneers converged to exchange invaluable insights and support the pivotal goal of connecting every corner of America. Recognizing that achieving 100% connectivity is a journey, not a sprint, this event emphasizes the power of collective action to drive forward the national mission. The remarkable support from across the industry, including ISPs, manufacturers, equipment providers, and active involvement from federal, state, and local governments, has created a true gathering of the entire broadband ecosystem."

“TIA is pleased to have partnered with Fierce Network to bring Broadband Nation Expo to life this year. Broadband connectivity is indispensable at home, at school and at work. And as our expectations and needs continue to grow, we will need more bandwidth and more flexibility. The Broadband Nation Expo is intended to tie together technology advancements, provider deployments, government support with the growing demand for a larger and trained workforce. The focus on this unique but needed public/private ecosystem is crucial and will bring benefits to all Americans for years to come,” said Dave Stehlin, CEO, TIA.

Event highlights:

Robust conference program that encompassed five tracks catering to the evolving needs of the broadband ecosystem, including: Broadband & Infrastructure Economics, Fiber for All, Wireless Innovation, Connecting Everyone and Workforce Development. Over 125 speakers - representing states, cities, tribal, rural, co-ops, ISPs, and more – spoke and more than 27 state broadband offices participated in the event. Broadband Nation Expo also offered a half-day Pre-Conference Workshop – Delivering State Broadband.

, showcasing a spectrum of access technologies such as fiber, fixed wireless, cable and satellite. The event garnered significant support from the industry. Eighty-eight partners and sponsors participated in the event through exhibits and engaging sponsorships. View the partners and sponsors here. The Startup Program , a new program, offered new companies the opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technology and also allowed them to connect with partners and potential investors.

, a new program, offered new companies the opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technology and also allowed them to connect with partners and potential investors. The Broadband Nation Awards program celebrated outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology and individual contributions across the broadband sector. View the winners.

program celebrated outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology and individual contributions across the broadband sector. View the winners. Broadband Nation Connect, a new strategic buyer program, brought decision-makers from rural and regional carriers, FTTH and ISPs to engage in up to eight 15-minute one-on-one meetings with curated event partners to discover cutting-edge solutions.



Peter Voderberg, Chief, BroadbandOhio, said, “We had a great opportunity to meet with a lot of ISPs and a lot of vendors and consultants to figure out the last stages that we'll need to put together for our BEAD program.”

Richard Zinno, Vice President, MasTec, Inc., said, “Attending the Broadband Nation Expo was an incredibly valuable experience. It was truly inspiring to see industry leaders, alongside federal and state government representatives, united with a common purpose to close the digital divide. The collaborative energy was palpable, and the discussions were both insightful and productive. This event served as a powerful catalyst for driving the future of the broadband industry forward and ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, reliable internet service.”

Ellie de Villiers, Executive Director, Maple Broadband, said, “It was great! Many thought-provoking speakers. Great discussions with other attendees about availability vs affordability!”

Vincent Cioci, CEO, Luck Grove, said, “Last year we secured our first government contract at this event, and Broadband Nation Expo played a pivotal role in helping us enter that market. We’re incredibly appreciative for the connections and opportunities this event provides, and the people it brings together.”

Adam Cady, Sales Engineer & Business Development, Communication Devices, Inc. said, “What excites us most about Broadband Nation Expo is the opportunity to connect directly with organizations building the next generation of networks, while also collaborating with industry peers.”

Tom Marrapode, Director of Advanced Technology Development, Molex, said, “Broadband Nation Expo has been a great event for us. It offers a unique platform to build our brand and connect with key stakeholders involved in a wide range of fiber deployment applications. From those shaping the ecosystem to those working on more efficient implementation, the discussions around challenges and network architecture have been invaluable.”

Aneil Chopra, Director Solutions Engineering, Wavelo, said, “We’re really excited to be part of Broadband Nation Expo. With so many vendors, suppliers, and partners in attendance, it's an incredible opportunity to collaborate and deliver innovative solutions that may not be on everyone's radar. At Wavelo, that's exactly what we aim to do—bring fresh opportunities and unique solutions to the forefront."

Massimo DiSabato, VP, Marketing Strategy and Investor Relations, CommScope, said, “We’re excited to be in Washington, D.C., where we can connect with both policy makers and our customers, to highlight and showcase our solutions. This event offers a valuable opportunity to have meaningful conversations and take important steps toward bridging the digital divide and ensuring broadband access for all.”

Lori Adams, VP Broadband Policy and Funding, Nokia, said, "We've had the opportunity to engage with key government representatives, including state broadband offices and federal agencies like the NTIA, along with customers and prospects involved in government funding programs."

David Eckard, VP Broadband Partners, Nokia, said, “What makes this conference really special is the different range of attendees. It gives us the opportunity to sit down, engage in meaningful discussions, and tackle the critical questions necessary to genuinely close the digital divide."

German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Vecima Networks, Inc., said, “Broadband Nation Expo is a great opportunity to make new connections and share ideas. We were able to establish valuable relationships with both partners and broadband service providers. The discussions around BEAD requirements and gaining a deeper understanding of them were especially productive. It was great to collaborate on how we can work together to expand broadband services across the U.S."

