Alloy Honored with Prestigious w3 Awards Across Three Categories for the Fifth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is proud to announce its recognition with three prestigious industry honors at the 19th Annual w3 Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. For the fifth consecutive year, Alloy has been celebrated for exceptional website and UX design on behalf of its clients Atlanta Beltline and Latapult , as well as its own website. These awards highlight Alloy's dedication to excellence in digital experiences, content, and creativity.

The w3 Awards celebrate the creative talent behind award-winning websites, online marketing, web videos, mobile sites and apps, social media, podcasts, and emerging technologies — honoring the very best of the web. Alloy, previously known as Narwhal Digital, has consistently earned accolades from this esteemed organization, joining a distinguished group of agencies and corporations of all sizes.

Our methodology not only drives measurable client results but also demonstrates our growing leadership in engineering elegant websites and products that enable businesses and delight users while pushing the limits of what modern design can achieve.

"Our mission is to redefine marketing integration for the world’s leading technology brands," said Jennifer Ready, Chief Creative Officer at Alloy . "Our approach not only drives measurable results for our clients but also showcases our leadership in creating sophisticated brands and experiences that empower businesses, captivate users, and push the boundaries of modern design. These recent industry honors reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence."

Alloy has spent the last 12 years crafting the art of combining a specific blend of intelligence, imagination and intent to drive meaningful results — ultimately helping clients transform, connect, retain and grow.

“Since joining the AIVA, I have thought to myself at the end of each season, ‘We couldn’t possibly top the quality of last season’s entries’ and I am thrilled to report that I am wrong every time”, said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni. ”As you’ll see, the winners of the 19th Annual w3 Awards are simply brilliant. I’m honored that such a wildly inventive group of creators entrusted their work to the AIVA. I also would like to extend deep and sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in their evaluation of each entry”