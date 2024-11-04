Discover Saudia Airlines’ Premium Services: Your Elevated Travel Experience to Over 100 Destinations Begins Before Your Flight

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is committed to providing a world-class travel experience that begins the moment you book your flight. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, Saudia ensures every aspect of your journey is filled with comfort, convenience, and exceptional service – embodying the essence of Saudi Arabian culture.

The airline’s unique offerings include:

A Taste of Saudi Culture : Saudia takes pride in showcasing the best of Saudi Arabian culture by offering traditional Saudi meals, amenity kits with heritage designs, and complementary Saudi coffee and dates for guests in Business Class with specially designed cups to represent the country’s five regions. Guests’ experiences are further enriched with Saudi-specific in-flight entertainment, cabin air fresheners inspired by local ingredients, and world-renowned Saudi hospitality from the cabin crew.

: Saudia takes pride in showcasing the best of Saudi Arabian culture by offering traditional Saudi meals, amenity kits with heritage designs, and complementary Saudi coffee and dates for guests in Business Class with specially designed cups to represent the country’s five regions. Guests’ experiences are further enriched with Saudi-specific in-flight entertainment, cabin air fresheners inspired by local ingredients, and world-renowned Saudi hospitality from the cabin crew. Alfursan Loyalty Program : Enjoy exclusive membership tiers (Green, Silver, and Gold) for priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling, along with access to Saudia’s exclusive Alfursan lounges and partner lounges worldwide.

: Enjoy exclusive membership tiers (Green, Silver, and Gold) for priority check-in, boarding, and baggage handling, along with access to Saudia’s exclusive Alfursan lounges and partner lounges worldwide. Saudia First Suites : Once boarded, indulge in fully enclosed private suites with sliding doors for maximum privacy. Relax on high-quality bedding, savor gourmet meals prepared by top chefs, and receive personalized attention from a dedicated cabin crew.

: Once boarded, indulge in fully enclosed private suites with sliding doors for maximum privacy. Relax on high-quality bedding, savor gourmet meals prepared by top chefs, and receive personalized attention from a dedicated cabin crew. Business Class : Travel in style with lie-flat seats that convert into fully flat beds. Enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment, multi-course meals featuring international and Middle Eastern cuisine, and high-quality amenity kits with luxury toiletries.

: Travel in style with lie-flat seats that convert into fully flat beds. Enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment, multi-course meals featuring international and Middle Eastern cuisine, and high-quality amenity kits with luxury toiletries. In - Flight Chef Service: Offering customized, made-to-order dishes, Saudia’s In-Flight Chef Service offered on select flights pushes culinary limits for First Class guests with meals prepared onboard by world class chefs.

- Offering customized, made-to-order dishes, Saudia’s In-Flight Chef Service offered on select flights pushes culinary limits for First Class guests with meals prepared onboard by world class chefs. Economy Class : Experience comfort with ergonomically designed seats and ample legroom. Guests can enjoy personal screens with a variety of entertainment options, plus complementary meals and beverages.

: Experience comfort with ergonomically designed seats and ample legroom. Guests can enjoy personal screens with a variety of entertainment options, plus complementary meals and beverages. SkyTeam Alliance Membership : Enjoy access to endless destinations through Saudia’s vast network of travel partners. Eligible guests can also enjoy access to over 750 airport lounges worldwide.

: Enjoy access to endless destinations through Saudia’s vast network of travel partners. Eligible guests can also enjoy access to over 750 airport lounges worldwide. Special Meals : Saudia caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and restrictions, offering special in-flight meals including Halal, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

: Saudia caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and restrictions, offering special in-flight meals including Halal, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. First and Business Class Check-In Lounge: When travelling from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art check-in experience the moment they arrive. Designed to enhance guest travel experience, the lounge boasts exclusive amenities such as 10 check-in desks, dedicated café counter, comfortable seating, and more exclusive amenities.

When travelling from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art check-in experience the moment they arrive. Designed to enhance guest travel experience, the lounge boasts exclusive amenities such as 10 check-in desks, dedicated café counter, comfortable seating, and more exclusive amenities. Saudia Holidays : Enhance your travel experience with exclusive packages that include flights, hotels, and tours, and take advantage of offers and discounts available to Saudia guests.

: Enhance your travel experience with exclusive packages that include flights, hotels, and tours, and take advantage of offers and discounts available to Saudia guests. Alfursan Lounges: Unwind in state-of-the-art lounges at airports in Jeddah, Riyadh and Cairo, featuring dining, relaxation areas, and business facilities. Families can also enjoy dedicated zones with entertainment for children, helping to make air travel a breeze.



With Saudia, your memorable journey to over 100 destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America begins before you even step on board. For more details on available services or to book travel, visit https://www.saudia.com/pages/experience.

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.



For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.