Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), a MEME Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PNUT, a Meme coin, on the MEME and SOL Zone. For all CoinW users, the PNUT/USDT will be officially available for trading on November 11th 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of PNUT, we are launching the " PNUT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

A Political Hero with a Meme Twist

Peanut the Squirrel, the character behind PNUT, has garnered a strong following as a hero within the meme coin community. Tied to U.S. politics, Peanut is viewed as a symbol supporting former President Trump, with a storyline positioning him as a hero behind Trump’s electoral success. This distinctive theme has captured the attention of numerous KOLs, including prominent digital artist Beeple, who have created derivative content that has amplified PNUT’s visibility and appeal. The unique political twist has fostered a passionate community around the project, with a loyal base on platforms like TikTok and Twitter.

$PNUT – An Emerging Meme Coin on Solana

$PNUT stands out as a high-activity meme coin on the Solana blockchain, launched on the Pump platform with an all-time on-chain liquidity of $4.55 million, over 43,000 token holders, and a recent 24-hour trading volume hitting $246 million. Originally inspired by a popular pet squirrel on TikTok, the PNUT project has transformed its narrative into a satirical critique of U.S. politics, portraying the squirrel’s controversial euthanization as a supposed misdeed of the current Democratic Party. Figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump have referenced the meme coin, fueling social interest and community growth.

Token Details and Community Engagement

PNUT is a community-driven token with no underlying utility, designed for humor and social interaction within the crypto space. With a total supply of 999,856,448 tokens launched through a fair release, PNUT embodies the grassroots nature of meme coins. The project has attracted a significant following, with over 17,000 Twitter followers actively engaging with its content and sharing Peanut's "heroic" narrative.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent PNUT prize pool will be up for grabs from November 11th, 2024, at 11:00 to November 18th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About PNUT

