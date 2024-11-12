NOS Communications Partners with Entuity Software™ to Improve Customer Experience

CLEVELAND, OH, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOS, the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal, has selected Entuity Software™ from Park Place Technologies to monitor their critical network assets and infrastructure.

NOS offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. The company provides over 11 million services to consumer, business, and institutional customers across Portugal.

“Entuity will be a core part of our OSS architecture and supporting operations to delivering on NOS’s mission of providing to companies and institutions in Portugal the best solutions and services to their businesses and delivering the best experience,” said Paulo Bessa, Head of Development at NOS Business Solutions. “A reliable, quality of service isn’t just a benefit of what NOS delivers to their customers– it’s the very essence of our service and goal,” added Bessa.

Designed for today’s multi-vendor, multi-cloud environments, Entuity enables ITOps teams to monitor, visualize, and manage their IT infrastructure more efficiently and effectively. With Entuity, NOS will benefit from:

Greater control over their B2B customers network via continual network discovery.

Comprehensive visibility of B2B customers network and the ability to drill down into individual devices and ports to see impacting service and network incidents.

An advanced event management system that organizes network alert data into higher-level incidents so they focus on what’s most important.

Detailed analysis of flow information including conversations between source and destination ports.

The ability to: Observe network traffic patterns, trends, and drill down to the exact cause of issues. See exactly how an application path travels through their network and identify traffic bottlenecks that slow application performance. Enable users to plan, track, and manage the IP address space used in their network in the context of IPv4/v6 networks and subnets.



“Entuity will help NOS deliver the highest quality and most efficient services possible” said David Cramer, President, Solutions Delivery at Park Place Technologies. “NOS can expect improved network stability, enhanced network security, and a lower cost of ownership. Plus, Entuity is highly scalable and built to handle NOS’ future needs.”

